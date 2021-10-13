What to do around town this month

By James Hanlon and

Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writers

Can’t wait for Halloween? You don’t have to. There are many ways to celebrate before Oct. 31.

The Village of Oxford is shaping up to have a packed October, capping the month off with the expected activities on the 31st. Trick or treating hours in the village run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and through the month there will be several events to bridge the monthlong gap until Halloween.

Oxford Township looks as though it will be a bit quieter than the village this October, but trick or treating is expected to take place during the same 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. window as the village. While the official time cannot be confirmed at printing, the Board of Trustees is expected to approve this schedule at its October meeting tonight (Wednesday the 13th). Once trick or treating is finished, stop by either of the Oxford Fire Department’s stations between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. for cider and doughnuts.

In both Leonard Village and Addison Township, Halloween hours will be set at their regular meetings which are after press time.

Scarecrow Festival

This Sunday, Oct. 17 returns the annual Scarecrow Festival from 12 to 5 p.m. in Centennial park and downtown Oxford. The Downtown Development Authority and businesses will host activities for the entire family.

The chili cook-off will be from 12:30 to 3 p.m. in Centennial Park. The first 100 people will get to taste and vote. Anthony Grupido will put on a spooky magic show at 3:30.

The first 200 people to check in at Centennial Park will get a new Oxford tote bag with special offers. The first 200 kids will get a trick-or-treat bag. Children are encouraged to wear their costumes.

Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree

The annual Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree will be next Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Seymour Lake Township Park. The family-friendly evening includes a visit to the Great Pumpkin Patch and a stroll along Trick-or-Treat Street to collect candy and trinkets.

Sponsored by Oxford Twp. Parks and Rec., the event is back to in-person after a modified drive-thru version last year. Participants are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and comfortable walking shoes. Each paying participant will relieve a pumpkin, cider and doughnuts, along with plenty of treats.

Advance registration is required, space will be limited. Tickets are $8 for Oxford residents and $10 for non-residents. Register online: www.oxparkrec.org or call 248-628-1720.

Families are asked to check in once they arrive at the Laidler Pavilion, in the rear of the park. A rain date is set for Thursday, Oct. 21.

Witches’ Night Out

The popular costumed ladies’ night will be Saturday, Oct. 23 from 5 to 10 p.m. in downtown Oxford. Look for drink specials, live entertainment, tarot reading and a costume contest. For those who haven’t already experienced Oxford’s social districts, it will be a good chance to order an adult drink a walk the streets,

Halloween meal for seniors

Chef Brian from Independence Village of Oxford is crafting a spooky Halloween packaged meal for Oxford seniors Thursday, Oct. 28.

The $10 meals will be available for pickup at the Oxford Township Parks & Recreation Administrative Office at 2795 Seymour Lake Rd. from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. Porch delivery within Oxford is available upon request. Registration is required by Oct. 25, by calling 248-628-1720 x101 or online at register.oxparkrec.org.