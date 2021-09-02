When it’s hot out, sell cool, refreshing drinks!

With temperatures hot and humid last week, these young entrepreneurs, Faythe Trapp (back) and Jillian Williams, both 10, set up a lemonade and beaded bracelete stand on Teelin Dr. in Oxford Township. Pictured getting ready to make a purchase are Scott MacDonald and Donna Purcell. Readers will be happy to know this week we will not be in the 90s like last week. The National Weather Service says temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 70s for the rest of the week. Photo by D. Rush.