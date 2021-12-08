Who Oxford lost on November 30

Justin Shilling, 17, a senior

“Justin Charles who was so dear to our hearts was at the same time beloved of so many people in his school and his community,” his family said in a statement. “He was a Grandson, a brother, a cousin, a classmate, and without hesitation, a friend. The loss of Justin leaves such a gaping hole in our family that we cannot conceive of life without him.”

Justin was a scholar, part of the International Baccalaureate program and a university scholarship awardee. A lettered athlete, he was a member of the high school bowling team and a golfer.

“He was a tireless worker with three jobs that he juggled along with his studies,” the family continued. One of those jobs was at Anita’s Kitchen in Lake Orion.

“Justin was an exemplary employee,” the restaurant said in a Facebook tribute, “a devoted friend and co-worker, co-captain of his bowling team, and simply a pleasure to be around. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

“His potential was boundless in life and yet in death he continues to give of himself as an organ donor,” the family said. “We feel the world can’t have too much of Justin.”

On Friday, a Honor Walk was held in his honor at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, as he was wheeled to the operating room for organ donation. Community members and police and fire department first responders from across metro Detroit gathered outside the hospital to show their support.

Justin’s family also acknowledged the pain the other families are going through. “Our hearts are broken and yet still go out to the other families suffering this very same loss at this very same moment and which is beyond imagination, nothing any family should have to endure,” they said.

“As a family we would like to appeal to the public to keep the importance of what has been lost here in the forefront of our minds and the news. These are beautiful children’s lives, full of potential and with the expectation of so much more to come. . .

“In closing we would just like to send our most sincere condolences to all the families involved in this tragedy and can say assuredly that we DO know your pain. And to the community thank you all for the out pouring of love and prayers. We can never express the gratitude we have in our hearts.”

Hana St. Juliana, 14, a freshman

“Her father asked me to tell you she was one of the happiest and most joyful kids,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said at a press conference last Wednesday.

Hana was a devoted volleyball and basketball player. “We will never forget your kind heart, silly personality, and passion for the game,” Oxford High School Women’s Basketball wrote on Twitter. “Since 6th grade camp you have stayed dedicated to Oxford Basketball, soaking in the game.”

Tuesday night was supposed to be her high school basketball debut. “This season we play for you Hana,” the team said.

“Hana touched our lives and made us all better,” a friend wrote in an online tribute under her obituary. “We will always remember her spunky, witty, charming self and she always made us laugh. We will miss her immensely. Love and Hugs to her family.”

“Hana’s joy in life was apparent, and contagious!” said Carol Christiansen, who used to be her private keyboard teacher. “When beginning a lesson with Hana, I always knew that I was in for a good time. Our favorite experience was playing keyboard duets together, so the joy was multiplied. As we mourn her loss and celebrate her life, may we all draw strength from the memories of the joy-filled times spent with Hana, and may we all honor her memory by being that source of joy for others.”

Madisyn Baldwin, 17, senior

She was an artist who loved to draw, read and write. “She touched so many people, she had so much patience. She was so kind,” her grandmother, Jennifer Graves Mosqueda, told WDIV Local 4.

“Madisyn was an amazing, beautiful, sweet soul and will always be in our thoughts and prayers,” a friend, Taylor Holman, wrote in an online tribute.

“Madisyn, may you not be remembered as just a victim of the tragedy that struck Oxford High School, but as the amazing young woman you were,” wrote Abigail Kline, another friend. “You were beautiful, caring, creative and kind. May you be remembered as who you were and not just a victim that this senseless boy made you. May you and your peers rest beautifully and easy, you will be dearly missed by those who loved you.”

In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made to Autism Speaks through autismspeaks.org.

Tate Myre, 16, junior

Known by many as #42 on the Oxford High School Varsity football team, Tate Myre was an honor student and an overall joyful presence.

“Honestly, he was the heart and soul of our team and probably our community,” Senior Austin Witt, a teammate of Myre, told CBS News’ Nancy Chen. “He’s a true hero, and my thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

An obituary by funeral director Lynch & Sons detailed Tate’s affinity for the holidays, cherishing the time spent with mother decorating the home and tree, making Christmas cookies and shopping with his brothers for their patents’ presents.

“Tate was and will always be a beaming light for Oxford,” Zach Line, OHS varsity coach, tweeted on Dec. 1. “It’s hard to put into words what he meant to me, but he will hold a special place in my heart forever. God reaches down and touches certain people, he was one of those people. I love you FOUR TWO[.]”

“Words can’t describe what is going on,” teammate Brady Carpenter tweeted Nov. 30. “My mind can’t comprehend. I miss you already bro and I promise you I will make you proud. I love you 3,000. Rest easy 42 [;] Psalm 34:1[.]”

The University of Michigan football team wore patches with 42 and four hearts in their Big Ten Championship win over Iowa on Dec. 4; the final score was 42-3. A change.org petition to rename Wildcat Stadium to Tate Myre Stadium received nearly 250,000 signatures by Sunday, Dec. 5.