Wild game dinner to benefit Lions Bear Lake Camp

METAMORA — Tickets are on sale now for the Lions Bear Lake Camp annual Buffalo & Boar Wild Game Dinner on April 12 at the Metamora Lions Club House, 3790 N. Oak St.

Tickets to the dinner are $60 per person or $400 for a table of eight and include dinner, three drink tickets and entry into door prize drawings. There will also be raffles and a silent auction. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m. with the program running from 6-10 p.m.

Funds raised will go to Lions Bear Lake Camp on North Five Lakes Road in Mayfield Township. The camp provides an experience for special needs campers. Founded in 2000 and operated by the Lions Visually Impaired Youth Camp, a 501c3 nonprofit, the camp started with just 53 campers and hosts more than 1,000 campers with special needs each year.

In addition to visually impaired youth camps, Bear Lake offers Camp Quality, Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Juvenile Arthritis Camp, PBJ Foster Kid Camp, Sand Castles-Henry Ford Grievance Camp and several others.

Tickets for the Buffalo & Boar Wild Game Dinner can be purchased at www.bearlakecamp.org under the events tab. Tickets can also be purchased by mail with checks payable to Lions Bear Lake Camp and mailed to 3409 N. Five Lakes Rd., Lapeer, MI 48446.

For more information on the wild game dinner, contact event chair Jack Patton at japlapelp@gmail.com or 248-535-9011. For information on the Lions Bear Lake Camp, go to bearlakecamp.org. – J.N.