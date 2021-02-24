Wild game puts exclamation point on unbeaten week

By Teddy Rydquist

Leader Staff Writer

Improving to 5-1 (2-1 Oakland Activities Association White Division), the Oxford Avondale United (OAU) hockey program posted a 3-0 record from February 15-20.

OAU’s offensive firepower has been on display all season long, as the program has totaled 43 goals in their six games, good for an average of just over seven per-game.

Last week’s action began with a trip to the Troy Sports Center to battle Troy United, the reigning OAA White champions, on February 15.

Winning, 7-5, OAU jumped out front just 44 seconds into the game, with junior forward Ben Hepp recording his third goal of the campaign off assists from sophomore Alex Palombit and senior Jake Billis.

Six different players tallied OAU’s seven goals in the contest and senior netminder Brett Dinges finished with 35 saves.

The program was scheduled to play a doubleheader on February 15, but the nightcap, a home date with the Stoney Creek Cougars, was postponed due to inclement weather.

Returning to their home ice at the Detroit Skating Club on February 19, OAU had little trouble dispatching Walled Lake Central Waterford United (WLCWU), 10-2. This was the second meeting this season between the two programs, as OAU previously topped WLCWU, who belongs to the Lakes Valley Conference, 10-5, at Lakeland Ice Arena on February 12.

Senior forward Cameron Paquette, an Avondale student, led the way in this one, scoring two goals, numbers seven and eight on the season for him, and adding three assists.

In their final tilt of the week, OAU bested another OAA White foe, the West Bloomfield Lakers, 10-8, at home on February 20.

OAU fell behind, 3-0, in the first eight minutes, but clawed their way back to tie the game at five after 17 minutes of play.

The second period was all Lakers, as they added two more goals and stretched their lead to three, 8-5, with 15:03 left in the game.

Working their way back from their second three-goal deficit of the night, OAU tied the game with 4:39 remaining, when Paquette registered his third of what wound up being a four-goal outing.

Paquette also was responsible for the eventual game-winner, which came just 18 seconds later.

Senior Nathan Poplars ended the clash with six points, three goals and three assists, while Paquette had five, and Brendan Vogler, another senior, finished with four, one goal and three assists.

“Our goal is to win the league, and we got a long way to go, but we’re still there,” head coach Derek Billis said following the West Bloomfield game.

This goal certainly seems to be attainable, as OAU leads the five-team OAA White with 10 points, two ahead of the Bloomfield Hills Black Hawks, the only team to defeat Billis’ program in 2020-21.

While this OAU team is known for their depth of offensive talent, senior defenseman Connor Vittetoe has become one of the program’s most important players.

Though he spends much of his ice time on the back end, Vittetoe has shown an ability to contribute offensively, as his nine points – five goals and four assists – are tied with Vogler for fifth-most on the team.

“Connor’s huge for us,” Billis said. “He played with Cam (Paquette) last year, in the travel leagues, and he stepped over and walked right into our No. 1 position for defense and just solidified that area.

“For Connor, the way he can move the puck, the way he controls the play, it’s pretty nice, it helps us a ton.”

OAU hit the road to battle Farmington United on Tuesday, February 23. Results were not available in time for this edition but will be covered in the March 3 issue.

The team will face the Lakes Valley Conference’s Walled Lake Western Warriors at the Kensington Valley Ice House on Friday, February 26 at 7:45 p.m., followed by a showdown with Bloomfield Hills on Saturday, February 27 at 8:10 p.m.

The Detroit Skating Club serves as the home rink for both programs and OAU will be the designated road team on February 27.