Wildcat bowler signs

Two-year Oxford Varsity Bowler Jason Paslean signed his letter of intent to bowl for Huntington University starting with the 2023-24 season

Paslean, who will be a senior this coming August for Oxford signed his letter at Collier Lanes on June 7 with Huntington’s head bowling coach Mike Shockey.

Longtime Oxford bowling coach Claude “Jr.” Lafnear said Paslean is “a student of the game.”

“Coach Mike told me he had been eyeing Jason for a while is very happy about seeing him sign,” Lafnear said. “The two met at Junior Gold bowling events and showcase tournaments and hit it off immediately. I believe this is a great fit for Jason. The core of the team is young and talented. I can’t wait to see the development and success Jason has at this level.”

Huntington University is in Indiana, not too far from Fort Wayne and competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics . Coach Shockey has been at the controls for the past seven years and has been involved in the program for 10 years.

— Don Rush