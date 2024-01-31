Wildcat boys basketball slams Stoney Creek

OXFORD TWP. – The Oxford boys varsity basketball team outscored Stoney Creek’s team nearly two-to-one enroute to a 61-33 victory on Friday in front of a home crowd.

The win comes after the Wildcats beat Rochester High School 48-39 on Jan. 23. Both victories were OAA Blue division contests.

Oxford’ is now 9-5 overall and 7-2 in league play.

The Wildcats looked to build upon their two-game winning streak on Tuesday in a non-conference game against Detroit Country Day after Leader press time.

The team’s next home game is 7 p.m. Feb. 9 against Berkley High School in a league matchup. – J.N.