Wildcat boys bowlers finish in 10th place at state championship

Three bowlers compete in singles championship

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

ALLEN PARK — Oxford’s boys varsity bowling team finished 10th in division one while competing for a state championship in Allen Park on Feb. 28 and March 1.

The Wildcats bowled two team games and eight baker games, with the top eight teams advancing.

While the Wildcats performed well in baker games this season, mistakes and bad luck caused Oxford to fall behind. Although Coach Claude Lafnear said his team “fought like champs” in their final game, the boys could not make up their 150-pin cutline deficit. Oxford fell 76 pins short of advancing, Lafnear said.

“Competing against the state’s best you have to be at your best, and we just really never got it going,” Lafnear said. “We really felt good about how we stacked up against the field and felt like we could move on. We struggled with carry at times and started pressing, and that caused us to make a few mistakes. The boys never quit, and made a nice run in the final game, and we finished in the top 10.”

Senior Jacob Kemenah and junior Matt VonKnorring competed in boys singles, while sophomore Alanna Waltz, last year’s JV state champion, represented Oxford in the girls singles on March 1.

Kemenah bowled between 179 and 201 over his six games for a total of 1,148 pins. Kemenah’s total earned him 34th place.

VonKnorring battled poor carry and splits during his games, but “never quit, and gave it his all until the last ball,” Lafnear said.

“These two guys did a good job all season and deserve to be in this field,” Lafnear said. “They gave 110% today, and I couldn’t be prouder of how they represent our program. To finish in the top 56 in the entire state is a big deal, and we are very proud of them.”

Waltz bowled four games in the 160’s, plus a 171 and 209 pin performance. She totaled 1,032 pins and finished 30th.

“There are nearly 500 girls bowling in high school bowling in the state of Michigan, and for Alanna to finish in 30th is a great accomplishment,” Lafnear said. “There were only five sophomores that finished in the top 30. Alanna has plenty of ability, and if she does the work she’ll be back here again.”

Utica High School won the division one boys championship, according to an MHSAA bracket.