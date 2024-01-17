Wildcat girls basketball wins three straight

The Oxford High School girls varsity basketball team has started the new year with a straight victories as the players prepared to head into OAA Red league play on Tuesday.

The team defeated Bloomfield Hills 73-45 on Jan. 4 in the first game back after the winter break. The Wildcats followed up that victory by downing Yale High School in a close 39-35 game on Jan. 9.

On Jan. 11, the team crushed the Farmington Falcons team 66-9 at Farmington High School.

The Wildcats are now 6-3 on the season heading into OAA Red league play against Rochester High School on Jan. 16 at Rochester.

The Wildcats next home game is 7 p.m. Jan. 19 against West Bloomfield. – J.N.