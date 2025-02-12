Wildcat girls bowling wins OAA Red title

Boys team beats Farmington

FARMINGTON — The Oxford varsity bowling teams have had a great season, with the girls team remaining undefeated and winning the OAA Red title, while the boys team has only one loss in heads-up matches and is still in the hunt for a title.

Both teams faced the Farmington Falcons on Feb. 3 in a league matchup.

“The Wildcats and the Falcons have had epic battles in the OAA league and at tournaments for many years. The Falcon boys are 8-2 on the season and the girls are 4-3 on the season,” head coach JR Lafnear said.

The Oxford girls had their best scoring match of the season. They swept the baker games 183-133 and 190-132 and then captured all 10 matches in head-up play.

Freshmen Emaleigh vonKnorring led all scorers with games of 200 and 204. Sophomore Phebe Coffman got two points with games of 203 and 168. Also winning two match points were Maya Vetch with games of 180 and 159, as well as Elleanna Ford with games of 173 and 168. Alanna Waltz won with 194, and Kaitlyn Mcfadden scored a victory with a 171.

The girls are now 10-0 on the season and have wrapped up the OAA Red Division title.

They team faced Lake Orion on Monday night after Leader press time for the final match of the season.

Boys Bowling

The Oxford varsity boys defeated Farmington 22-8 for another victory, bowling back-to-back 237 baker games to split baker games with the Falcons, who won the baker totals 485-474.

The Wildcats continued to bowl strong in game 1 of match play, winning 4-of-5 matches. Jacob Kemenah won his match 236-213, Dominic Hambly got a victory 225-197, Eli Wright won a close match 226-223 and Matt vonKnorring dominated 256-192. The Wildcats only had one open frame in the entire game and defeated Farmington 1,127-975.

In game 2, senior co-captain Jacob Kemenah led the attack with a season high 279 game. Hambly’s 236, Dominic Kempen’s 185 and Wright’s 183 all scored match point wins as the Wildcats closed out the Falcons 22-8.