Wildcat Stadium to get a new football field

Private donor makes the new field possible

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — Wildcat Stadium will be getting a new football field thanks to a private donor who wishes to remain anonymous, and school officials hope the new field will be ready by the first football game.

Oxford Superintendent Dr. Tonya Milligan made the announcement on Friday in a communication to the community.

“We’re thrilled to share some exciting news with our community! Thanks to the generosity of a private donor, Oxford High School will soon have a brand-new football field! We’re excited about the positive impact this gift will have for students across multiple activities,” Milligan wrote. “This incredible gift will cover the full cost of the field replacement, which means no district funds will be used for this project.”

Construction will begin right away, and Athletic Director Tony DeMare is “coordinating closely with coaches to ensure that practices and scheduling remain uninterrupted throughout the process,” Milligan said.

The new turf will remain Wildcat blue. The district hopes the new field will be ready by the first home football game on Aug. 29. If the field is not ready in time, Milligan said the district will send families a notice as soon as possible about a temporary location until the field is finished.

“This donation reflects a shared commitment to enhancing student experiences whenever possible without additional cost to our taxpayers,” Milligan said. “We’re incredibly grateful for this generous investment in our students, our programs, and our district. Thank you for your continued support; we can’t wait to see our Wildcats take the field this fall!”