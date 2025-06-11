Wildcat Update

Oxford Baseball

The Oxford Varsity Baseball team lost to Holly on the last play of the MHSAA Division 1 Baseball District 31 Semifinal game, May 31, 3-2.

Both teams scored two runs in the first inning and spent the rest of the game working to break the tie.

Trey George and Max Lovins each had one RBI for the game. Eli Carpenter pitched for five innings with six hits, two runs and five strikeouts. Bradley Bieniasz pitched for one inning with two hits, one run, one earned run and one strikeout. The Wildcats finish the season with an overall 19-14 record.

Oxford Girls Soccer

The Wildcats wrapped the season with a shootout in the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Soccer Regional 2 Semifinal against Hartland at Grand Blanc High School, June 3.

Both teams were scoreless after 100 minutes, going into a shootout. Hartland outshot Oxford, 4-2. Junior Maddy Boyd and junior Evangeline Lulgjuraj scored.

The Wildcats finish the season 9-9-3 and sixth in the OAA Red.

Oxford Boys Golf

Senior Brady Fox qualified for the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Golf State Championship as the top individual qualifier during the regional meet, May 28, with a 74.

The Oxford Boys Golf team finished in fourth place with a 317 at the Division 1 Regional 4 at Greystone Golf Club in Washington Township, May 28. Seniors Luca Erskine hit a 77 for the day; Dominic Daversa, 83; Peter White, 83; and Justin Lupu, 85.

Fox tied for 44th place in the state championship with an 80 on the first day and hitting 78 on the second day.

Oxford Softball

The Oxford Varsity Softball team finished the season in the MHSAA Division 1 Softball District 31 Semifinal game against Clarkston, May 31, 7-1.

Bella Hurst brought in the lone run with her hit in the bottom of the sixth inning. Hurst went 2-for-3 for the day with a double. Riley Cavanaugh went 2-for-3 and pitched 3.2 innings with one hit. Lilly Strauss pitched for 3.1 innings for seven hits, seven runs, six earned runs and one strikeout.

Oxford Track and Field

Senior Mallory Bigelow finished All-State at MHSAA

Division 1 Track and Field State Championship at East Kentwood High School, May 30.

Bigelow finished in seventh place in the 3,200-meter run, 10:43.99.

Junior Lauren Macker finished the 100-meter dash in 18th place in the time of 12.44.

For the boys, senior Alexander McArthur finished in 14th place in the 3,200-meter run in the time of 9:27.51; and senior James Cusick, 23rd place in the 1,600-meter run, 4:31.81.

The 3,200-meter relay team with Cusick, McArthur, senior Maxton Myrand and junior Cayden Canham finished in 24th place, 8:06.31.

Compiled by Wendi Reardon Price