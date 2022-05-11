Wildcats avoids sweep against LO

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

The Oxford High School varsity baseball team managed to dodge getting swept by the Lake Orion Dragons in late April, winning the last game in a three-part series at home between Tuesday the 26th and Thursday the 28th.

The first game began at 4 p.m. on the 26th and ended with a 4-5 defeat. 12th grader Edward Bieniasz racked up half of Oxford’s runs while 11th grader Owen Schihl put up seven strikeouts.

The second game directly followed the first and wrapped up on the 28th, Lake Orion orchestrating an overwhelming 2-12 defeat. 12th grader Brady Carpenter notched both of the Wildcats’ runs and Bieniasz threw six strikeouts.

Oxford came back to win the later April 28 game, taking a five-run third inning into a 6-5 triumph over the Dragons. 11th grader Logan Marshall scored two of Oxford’s runs — the most among Oxford’s players — while 12th grader Gavin Walters landed eight strikeouts against Lake Orion batters across all six innings of play.