Wildcats beat Clarkston, 7-2

By Wendi Reardon-Price

Oxford Girls Varsity Lacrosse opened last week with a 7-2 win over Clarkston at home, April 24.

Before the game, the Wildcats shared memories and thoughts of teammate, friend and sister Hana St. Juliana for Hana Night.

Oxford grabbed the lead less than five minutes into the game with two goals from junior Fiona Betzold. Clarkston senior Ainsley Gothard tied the score with two goals in the last four minutes of the first half. The Wildcats broke the tie at the top of the second half with a goal from senior Reina St. Juliana.

Oxford improved 5-1 in the OAA White league with a 11-1 win over North Farmington, April 25. They lost to Marian last Thursday, 16-5.

The Wildcats are home for their next three games, hosting Rochester Adams on Wednesday, May 3; Royal Oak on Thursday, May 4; and Chippewa Valley on Tuesday, May 9. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.