Wildcats fall 38-17 at home against Clarkston

Team is now 2-1

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — The Oxford Wildcats varsity football team lost to the Clarkston Wolves on Friday 38-17.

The first quarter saw multiple penalties by both teams, and ended with Clarkston owning a 3-0 lead.

Despite the 21-point loss, the Oxford defense forced a fourth down on one of Clarkston’s first drives of the game, getting the Wildcats possession of the ball.

However, the Wildcat’s first offensive play came with a false start and a five-yard penalty. Oxford gained yardage on their next play from a completed pass by senior quarterback Jack Hendrix, but lost five again on the play after due to offensive intentional grounding.

Clarkston regained possession, and while the Wildcat defense forced another fourth down during the drive despite a 10-yard penalty, the Wolves ended the drive within field goal range and scored their first three points of the game.

The Wildcats were unable to score after regaining possession, and Clarkston ended the quarter just a few yards away from their first touchdown, which came at the beginning of the second quarter.

Hendrix threw several more completed passes after Clarkston’s touchdown, but the Wildcats did not earn a first down – leading to a punt that placed the Wolves around Oxford’s 42-yard line. Clarkston rushed their way to two first downs, but offensive holding cost the Wolves 10 yards.

Oxford’s Drew Berney tackled Clarkston’s quarterback with around 6:50 to play in the half – preventing additional Clarkston gains. The Wildcats regained possession after a missed field goal.

Oxford’s first points came near the end of the first half when Junior Christopher Pullman rushed into the end zone. The extra kick brought Oxford within three points, 10-7.

However, Clarkston was able to return Oxford’s punt past the 50-yard line, setting the Wolves up to score another touchdown and extra point with just under 18 seconds left in the first half – extending their lead back to ten.

Oxford recovered an onside kick to start the game’s second half. Junior Brody Casper, sophomore Connor Hickey and others caught passes from Hendrix, leading to a successful field goal attempt by Senior Ryan Clark. The score was 24-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

Three more penalties began the game’s final quarter – two offsetting while Clarkston had possession and another for holding on offense when Oxford had possession.

A blocked field goal, touchdown and extra point for Oxford followed by two touchdowns and successful extra kicks from Clarkston resulted in a final score of 38-17.

The game’s final touchdown was the result of an interception by Clarkston senior Jack Kopsch who then ran 103-yards from end zone to end zone to score.

It was Oxford’s first loss of the season after winning their first two games against Heartland and Birmingham Groves. The Wildcats are 0-1 in the OAA Red division, and are tied for third with Rochester Adams behind West Bloomfield and Clarkston, each 1-0 OAA Red, who are tied for first in the division.

The Wildcats will play at 7 p.m. on Friday at Rochester Adams High School.