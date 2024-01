Braydee Elling drives to the basket for Oxford. Photo by Megan Kelley.

Oxford High School’s girls basketball team had a hard loss last week against last year’s state runner up West Bloomfield, falling to the Lakers 62-20.

The Laker defense was tight throughout the game forcing turnovers and capitalizing on scoring opportunities that the Wildcats just could not manage to break.

This is the team’s first OAA Red loss. The ladies are now 6-4 overall and 0-1 in the OAA Red. — M.K.