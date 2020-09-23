Wildcats Return To The Gridiron

Oxford’s varsity football team was without a team to play last Friday when scheduled opponent Lake Orion dropped out because of COVID-19 issues. Then the adminstrations of Oxford and L’Anse Creuse North, whose opponent also dropped out, agreed to play each other. Here, Wildcat head coach Zach Line leading his team during the pregame playing of The Star-Spangled Banner. In his first game wearing the headset, Line’s Wildcats defeated the L’Anse Creuse North Crusaders, 34-0, on September 18. See the story on Page 5. Photograph courtesy of Skip Townsend – TZR Sports.