Wildcats scheduled to play

Friday night lights and high school football are returning to town at the end of this month. Oxford High School Varsity Football head coach Zach Line has been working with the Wildcats since July to get players ready for the season opener at Romeo High School on Aug. 26. Oxford’s first home game is the following week, Sept. 2, when Groves High School will try their luck on the ‘Cats’ famed blue turf. Oxford’s homecoming game is Sept. 16 against Stoney Creek High School. The Wildcats will close out the regular season with three away games versus West Bloomfield, Bloomfield Hills and Chippewa Valley high schools.

Below is the season schedule. All regular season games are on Friday nights, with kickoff at 7 p.m. Home games are in bold.

Aug. 26 at Romeo High School

Sept. 2 vs Groves High School

Sept. 9 vs Lake Orion High School

Sept. 16 vs Stoney Creek High School (Homecoming)

Sept. 23 at Clarkston High School

Sept. 30 vs Rochester Adams High School

Oct. 7 at West Bloomfield High School

Oct. 14 at Bloomfield Hills High School

Oct. 21 at Chippewa Valley High School

–– Don Rush