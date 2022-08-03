Wildcats scheduled to play

Friday night lights and high school football are returning to town at the end of this month. Oxford High School Varsity Football head coach Zach Line has been working with the Wildcats since July to get players ready for the season opener at Romeo High School on Aug. 26. Oxford’s first home game is the following week, Sept. 2, when Groves High School will try their luck on the ‘Cats’ famed blue turf. Oxford’s homecoming game is Sept. 16 against Stoney Creek High School. The Wildcats will close out the regular season with three away games versus West Bloomfield, Bloomfield Hills and Chippewa Valley high schools.
Below is the season schedule. All regular season games are on Friday nights, with kickoff at 7 p.m. Home games are in bold.
Aug. 26 at Romeo High School
Sept. 2 vs Groves High School
Sept. 9 vs Lake Orion High School
Sept. 16 vs Stoney Creek High School (Homecoming)
Sept. 23 at Clarkston High School
Sept. 30 vs Rochester Adams High School
Oct. 7 at West Bloomfield High School
Oct. 14 at Bloomfield Hills High School
Oct. 21 at Chippewa Valley High School
–– Don Rush