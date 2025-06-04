Wildcats take down Dragons, Wolves for district title

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — It took one goal with four minutes remaining in the second overtime of the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Soccer District 6 Final to rewrite history for the Wildcats last Thursday.

The goal by senior Vivian Cruz from senior Anna Terenzi broke the 0-0 tie against Clarkston and secured the district championship title – the third for the girls soccer program with the last title win in 1994.

“It was not an easy battle,” said Gabby Schriver, head coach for the Wildcats. “It’s how our season has been. Having such a hard, strong schedule has prepared us for things like this. I couldn’t be more proud of them and their work ethic. They are super easy to coach and fun to coach. They couldn’t have a better attitude, mentality.”

She added winning the championship is special with this group of players.

“It couldn’t be a better group,” Schriver said. “Everyone who I have coached the last few years it always feels special, but there is something about this group where we don’t all have to be the best soccer players on the field because we know when we come together as a team we are going to figure it out. Emotionally, mentally and physically that’s the kind of thing we know we can be the best at and just come together.

“There are times I start the team talk and stop because they take over,” she continued. “They just know what to do. I couldn’t make them want it more than they do. That’s something you can’t instill in a player. They just want it. They are just so hungry. So hungry to seek revenge on these district teams they haven’t been able to beat before. It makes it really special for our seniors who have had a very unique high school experience.”

She added in the last three years this group of seniors have lost to Clarkston and Lake Orion in the district playoffs.

“This year they got to beat both of them,” Schriver said. “It’s really special. Very thankful for that full circle moment for us.”

After battling two halves in a physical game against Clarkston with neither team scoring, the game went into two overtime periods with ten minutes each.

“Clarkston has a couple of really good players. They are just really well-coached so they knew how to break us down,” Schriver said. “It felt like it was working for awhile. Again just digging deep into what happened all season for us. We were able to use that energy and keep punching back, being patient and being smart. That’s what got us the win today.”

The patience worked and Cruz scored the lone goal with 4:02 left in the second overtime for the win.

“We exchanged a few different forwards today,” Shriver said. “Anna, we kind of save her sometimes because she’s so fast and that catches the defense by surprise. She is just as good as anyone else on the field, but we keep her for the last few minutes in situations like this. She came on, she used her speed and beat the goalie to the ball. Viv is notorious for being in the right spot. She knows what to do, she knows where to be. It was a really good connection, and Viv was there. She deserved it. She earned it for sure.”

“One thing about Oxford, they never give up,” said Damian Huffer, head coach for Clarkston. “Credit to Oxford. I know the girls. Great girls, great families. I wish them all the best.”

The Wildcats opened up the district playoffs with a 2-1 win over Davison, May 22.

“Davison gave us a hard time,” said Schriver.

The Wildcats took on Lake Orion next in the district semifinals for a 4-1 win, May 27.

The Dragons opened the scoring with 17:37 remaining in the first half off a penalty kick by junior Brooke Armstrong.

Oxford responded with three goals in the last nine minutes of the first half starting with a goal from senior Amelia Brown. Freshman Christina Morales broke the tie with 7:47 left in the half. Then, with 1:10 left until halftime, junior Maddy Boyd helped secure the lead with her goal.

Oxford (9-8-3) played Hartland (16-4-1) in the MHSAA Division 1 Regional 2 Semifinal on Tuesday. The winner moves on the regional final on Thursday at Grand Blanc High School, 6 p.m.

“I am happy just to be there. It’s also not just enough to be there,” Shriver said. “We can do it.”