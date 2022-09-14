Wildcats take to the field!

Before the start of Friday’s cross-town rivalry against Lake Orion High School, Oxford ran onto their home field with banners waving. The game started Oxford’s way, with the Wildcats chewing up nearly all of the first quarter. They drove down the field, only to be stalled inside LO’s 10 yard line, and settled for a field goal. Lake Orion eventually won the game 28-10 and the Double O trophy. More inside. Photo by Jim Newell