Wildcats take to the gridiron in the first week of practice

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — The Oxford High School varsity football team was back in action last week, hitting the football field for the first time since last fall as they prepare for another intense season in the OAA Red.

The Wildcats first week of preseason included two-a-day practices, with many of the players vying for key spots on the team. Oxford graduated 24 players from the 2024 team.

The Wildcats also have a new head coach in Trevor Potts, who took over the program in April after being an assistant coach on the team since 2020. He previously coached for 15 seasons with Rochester Adams before joining the Oxford staff.

“Coach Potts has an impressive skillset and possesses a solid football acumen. I feel more than confident that Trevor will continue to move our football program in a positive direction as we compete among the state’s finest in the OAA Red Division,” Oxford Athletic Director Tony DeMare said.

The Wildcats compete in the Oakland Activities Association Red division, which also includes Lake Orion, Clarkston, West Bloomfield and Rochester Adams high schools. Oxford is defending OAA Red champs after going 3-1 in the league and 7-4 overall. The Wildcats lost to Grand Blanc in the district final last year.

Oxford opens the season at home at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 against Hartland High School. The team’s first OAA Red matchup is 7 p.m. Sept. 12 against Clarkston at Wildcat Stadium.

Oxford has lost some of the experience from last year’s team, and Potts and his assistant coaches know they have to develop some of the younger talent on the team to fill key roles.

“We’ve spent a ton of time over the last several years just developing ourselves and our identity and what it means to be an Oxford football player. Our kids who were along for the ride last year and played major parts in that are coming back. And really now it’s not just about who we are, it’s about how do we get better day-to-day-to-day, especially with a lot of young faces who are going to be filling in some of those roles,” Potts said.

“I’m excited to see our kids compete in the next two weeks (of preseason). I’m excited to see how we take the field against Hartland. There’s a lot of optimism with young kids who have not done it before, and a lot of the kids returning who will lead our team,” Potts said.

Senior quarterback Jack Hendrix is back for third season leading the Wildcat offense, and Liam Samborski is one of the Wildcats’ leading returners on offense. Defensively, Oxford’s leading returning players are A.J. Krupa, Seth Tabert and Brady Pruetz.

“Jack’s taken on more of a leadership role. He’s a multi-sport athlete who’s had success in multiple avenues. And really now it’s about Jack having a say more in what we do and how we do it from a scheme perspective: what concepts do you like? What do you like in this situation? And really tailoring our offense to his skills and his mindset,” Potts said.

One big loss for the team is star running back Luke Johnson graduated last year. Potts knows filling Johnson’s role is going to be a tough issue for the team this season.

“I think for the first time in a long time we’re not going to have a running back who’s going to take the lion’s share of the reps. So, Colin Crosby, Seth Tabert are some of the names I hope get to showcase themselves at the running back position,” Potts said.

Potts and the team would love to repeat as OAA Red champs and hope to make a run at the title in what every OAA Red coach said at the OAA media day is one of the toughest leagues in the state.

“We are always hoping to repeat as champions but really it’s just day-to-day, getting better and making sure we’re taking those necessary steps,” Potts said.

While the Wildcats are focused on competing under the Friday night lights and earning victories, they also know supporting one another, being a cohesive team and being part of the larger Oxford community are hallmarks of the team.

“We talk about how our success is dependent on how much you love each other as teammates. And we use that word, ‘love’, specifically because it’s important for them to pour everything they have into each other. Especially in our community where we need to be resilient and support each other, our guys’ relationships matter. Some of the hallmarks are loving each other, and improving daily. We’ve talked a lot about earning our stripes and giving back to our community,” Potts said.

Assistant coaches for the varsity team this year are Brady Carpenter, Drew Carpenter, Greg Ganfield, Eric Ghiaciuc, Colling Goetz, Brandon Groedl, Mike King and Tyler Price.