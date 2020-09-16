Wildcats take to the gridiron starting Friday

By Teddy Rydquist

Leader Staff Writer

Instead of its typical nine games, the 2020 Oxford Wildcats football season will consist of six regular season contests.

Oxford is a member of the Oakland Activities Association (OAA) Red Division, one of the top leagues in the Lower Peninsula. Here is how their abbreviated season lays out:

Sept. 18 at Lake Orion Dragons

Sept. 25 at Clarkston Wolves

Oct. 2 vs. Oak Park Knights (Homecoming)

Oct. 9 at West Bloomfield Lakers

Oct. 16 vs. North Farmington Raiders

Oct. 23 vs. Southfield A&T Warriors

Each of these games begin at 7 p.m.

Oxford played every school on the schedule in 2019, except for North Farmington, who resides in the OAA White.

One of the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s (MHSAA) safety protocols over the concern of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) was limiting each student-athlete to two guests per game. The athletic department will receive the list of each player’s guests one week ahead of kickoff, which most will likely use to admit their mother and father.

These attendance limitations, barring a change in policy, will apply to the Homecoming game, as well, meaning the traditional date for alumni to return to their old stomping grounds and watch the current generation of Wildcat football players will have a much different feel to it.

Additionally, in accordance with one of Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Orders, Oxford High School will not have their annual Homecoming Parade this fall.

Another change brought on by COVID-19 is every school qualifying for the MHSAA postseason this year, regardless of their regular season record. The playoffs, which, as usual, are single-elimination, will begin the week after the conclusion of the regular season, October 30.

The state finals are not expected to be held at their traditional site, Detroit’s Ford Field, this season, and, as of this article’s publication, the MHSAA is still evaluating alternate host sites. These championship games will take place on December 4-5, one week later than normal, to account for the expanded playoff field.