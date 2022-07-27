Wildcats taking to the gridiron

It’s July and 90 degrees – but that hasn’t stopped the Oxford High School football program from inviting students to participate in voluntary practices and scrimmages.

Last week, freshmen through seniors got back on the field to stretch, run and to “sharpen the rough edges” after not playing for a season. Varsity coach Zach Line was impressed by the way players “were flying around the field” and at the participation numbers.

On Tuesday, July 20 the team traveled to Fitzpatrick Field in Lapeer for a four team, seven-on-seven scrimmage. Just like for the voluntary practices, players wore no pads, just their helmets, tee-shirts, shorts and shoes. The four teams participating were Oxford, Lapeer, Almont and Flint Hamady.

These scrimmages are for coaches to start and gauge their players in limited competitive situations.

— Don Rush