Wildcats win two in a row

Oxford to face off against Clarkston on Friday

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — Two up, two down. And the excitement is brewing for one of the biggest football games of the season this Friday at Wildcat Stadium.

It’s game time in Oxford.

The Oxford High School varsity football team has victories in their first two games of the season, dispatching Hartland and Groves high schools in non-division games under new head coach Trevor Potts.

The Wildcats beat the Hartland Eagles, 23-7, in the season opener on Aug. 29 at Oxford High School. Oxford then traveled to Wylie E. Groves High School on Friday and notched a 24-21 victory over the Falcons.

On Friday, Oxford faces off against Clarkston in the Wildcats’ first OAA Red division matchup of the season. Clarkston was picked to win the division in the coaches’ preseason poll. Game time is 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at Oxford High School.

Just six plays into the season opener against Hartland the Wildcats were on the 10-yard line. On the next play, junior Chris Pullman ran the ball into the end zone to put Oxford up 6-0. The Point after Touchdown (PAT) was good, and the Wildcats took a 7-0 lead with 7:57 remaining in the first quarter.

The Eagles were forced to punt on their opening drive, and the Wildcats took over on their own 5-yard line. While Oxford moved the ball up the field, they were unable to capitalize and the first quarter ended with the Wildcats leading 7-0.

In the second quarter both teams punted the ball away until the Hartland quarterback completed a long pass that put the Eagles on Oxford’s 25-yard line with 3:56 left in the first half. A few plays later, Hartland found the end zone with a 25-yard pass at 3:08 to tie the game at 7-7.

On their possession after the Hartland touchdown, the Wildcats drove down the field and were in field goal range with just 2.8 seconds left in the half. Hartland blocked the Wildcats’ field goal attempt and the half ending in a tie.

With 2:58 left in the third quarter, Oxford senior quarterback Jack Hendrix had a long run up the sideline before being tackled at the 3-yard line. Hendrix’s run into the red zone set up junior Keedan Pociask run on the next play, powering into the end zone to put the Wildcats up 13-7. The extra point attempt was blocked with 2:28 left in the third quarter, which ended 13-7.

In the fourth quarter, with 8:59 left in the game, senior Ryan Clark kicked a field goal to put Oxford up 16-7.

The Eagles failed to muster much of an offensive threat, despite moving the ball down field, and turned the ball over to the Wildcats around the 2:50 mark. With 1:12 left in the game, Hendrix completed a 9-yard pass to senior captain A.J. Krupa in the end zone to give the Wildcats the 22-7 lead. The PAT was good, and Oxford took a 23-7 lead. The Eagles were unable to convert in the final minute of the game.