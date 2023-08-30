Wildcats winning on the links

Oxford High School’s varsity girls golf team won the Oakland Activities Association White Division’s first tournament on Aug. 22, at the Farmington Hills Golf Club.

The Wildcats finished the day shooting a 347, followed by Athens (364), Stoney Creek (375), Farmington (400), North Farmington (406), Groves (414) and Seaholm (433)

Oxford had four golfers in the top teams individual ranking. Seninor Ellie Gieselman led the team with her 4th place 83. Sophomore Katie Pill and Senior Keira Billis tied for 5th with their 85s and Senior Gabi Wait had a 94 and tied for 10th.

* * *

The day before, the Wildcats were invited to the Greater Genesee County tournament at Flint Elks Club the day before and won that tournament with a 335, beating the 2nd place Grand Blanc team by 26 strokes.

Gieselman and Pill tied with 82 and finished 3rd overall. Wait had an 85 and was 6th overall and Billis had an 86 and was 8th overall.

“This team is working hard, winning and having fun,” Wildcat Coach Gretchen Gabler said. “We are focusing on the Regionals.”

Up this week before the holiday break the team played at the Charger Invitational hosted by Flint Powers at Flint Golf Club on Monday and Wednesday the team will duel Athens at Sanctuary Lake. — Don Rush