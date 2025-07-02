William Harold Lewis, Jr. 87

William “Bill” Harold Lewis Jr., age 87, of Leonard, passed away peacefully at home on June 25, 2025. Bill was born on August 25, 1937, in Oxford to William Harold Lewis and Mary Genevieve Lewis. Bill served his country for four years in the United States Army before returning home to Oxford. He then started his career as a heavy equipment operator at Salem Sand and Gravel Company, where he later retired. Bill served his country with the same love and compassion he displayed for his family and friends. Bill loved golfing with his friends and lifelong buddy Fred Bergin. He will be deeply missed by many. He is survived by his daughter Michelle Collier; brother Roy (Mary) Lewis; sisters Joanne Hodge and Judy Fox. He was preceded in death by his daughter Shannon Lewis, sister Esther Dalegleish and brothers Jack “Wiley” Lewis and Lloyd A. Lewis. Arrangements for cremation have been entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors – Bossardet Chapel in Oxford. William will be inurned at a later date at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.