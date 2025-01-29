William James Walter of Oxford, Michigan passed away on Jan. 25, 2025. Jim, as his friends and family called him, was born in Pontiac on Dec. 11, 1931. He hit the jackpot when he met and married the love of his life of 70 years Sally Perry.

Jim went to school in Pontiac, Lake Orion and graduated from Lapeer in 1952, as his family moved from the city to Farms in Lake Orion (where the current Dunham’s is) to Hadley.

Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife Sally, his parents Irving and Mary Walter, his brothers Irving and Francis, sisters Una and Sister Mary. Also, by his beloved sons-in-law Jimmie Lee Robinson and Tim Dudley.

He is survived by six children Angie Dewey, Shelley Allen, Carole Dudley, Jeff Walter, Debbie Robinson and Steve Walter, sons-in-law Tom Dewey, Matt Allen and daughters in law Jane Walter and Linda Walter. Jim had a large and loving family which included 22 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Jim loved being with his large family and had many parties and get togethers at his house and later at halls to house everyone.

He served two years in the Marine Corps and after his honorable discharge went about growing his family and making a living. He started out as a Union carpenter. He then went on to be a supervisor for a builder. In 1966 he made a complete career change and joined the Lake Orion police force. He did this for 10 years and after serving a year as Director of Community Affairs in Lake Orion Village he went back into the construction industry, where he started his own building company, William J. Walter Builder, where he built houses and additions all over north Oakland County for the next 30 years, with his son Jeff.

He had a great love for the water, and besides living on the lake for a period of time, he had a series of 20-foot-plus boats that he took out on the Great Lakes to do his favorite thing, which was fishing. He could regale anyone with hours of fishing tales and often hilarious adventures that he would find himself in.

As the patriarch of such a large family he set a great example for all. He had a personal life of integrity and honesty and imparted those virtues to his family and friends. He didn’t take himself too seriously and had a great sense of humor and an ability to make those around him feel good about themselves. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 from 4-7 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday Feb. 3, 2025 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors.

Reflections and condolences may be shared at sparksgriffin.com.