William Miller, 77

Oxford resident William D. Miller died suddenly on December 27, 2021. He was 77.

Beloved husband of Donnita Miller (nee Hawes); loving father of Elizabeth Miller of Oxford and Sarah Crisp of Rochester Hills; proud grandfather of Matthew Baker; great-grandfather of Maverick Allam; dear brother of Patricia (Robert) Hartwick, Karen (Al) Kochanowski, Janet Cranick, and Kathleen Miller; uncle of Donald and Darby Hawes, Mark, Dennis, Jeffrey Hartwick, Julia Smith, and Jennifer Kochanowski; great-uncle of Donavan, Dominic, and Dalaney Hawes and Collin and Kelsey Smith. Also survived by many other nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be on Monday, January 3, at 3 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. The family will receive friends 1 p.m. until time of service. A private burial will take place at Square Lake Cemetery, Orion. The family would greatly appreciate memorials be made to the Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund through Oxford Bank. Donations may be made in-person, online, or by mail to P.O. Box 17, Oxford, MI 48371. Online condolences www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.