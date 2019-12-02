William Partaka, 72

William J. Partaka, 72, passed away on November 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Velma. Children, Jean Partaka, Seth Partaka (Crystal) and David Partaka (Nicole). Grandchildren, Tyler, Mikahla, Isabella, and Kelsey. Brothers Joseph Partaka and John Partaka. Sisters Joan Staroska, Sheree Hendricks and Mary Sanders. Bill is also missed greatly by his best little buddy Ruger.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents John and Isabella. Sister Patricia and brother Edward.

Bill grew up on a dairy farm in Huron County, Michigan. He learned to work hard from a young age. At 18, Bill hired in at Pontiac Motors and then enlisted in the US Navy. He retired from Pontiac Motors after 40 years. Bill served 4 years in the US Navy aboard a destroyer, the USS Rich. He was proud of his service and his three tours in Vietnam.

After returning home from Vietnam, Bill enjoyed racing his Chevy Nova at the Ubly Dragway. In 1972, he married the love of his life, Velma. He loved the outdoors and the family farm in Ubly. But above all he cherished his family. Everything he did was for his family. For many years he coached little baseball in Oxford and managed little league football in Lake Orion. When his children where young he spent many summer days camping with his family. He loved teaching his children and grandchildren to play baseball and ride dirt bikes. On the family farm, he made trails for his kids and later grandchildren to ride dirt bikes. He loved animals especially his dog Ruger and his grand dog Gus. Bill and Ruger would walk miles around his neighborhood getting to know everyone.

Bill loved being a Papa and loved his grandchildren dearly. He loved spending time with his family. He loved watch his grandchildren play baseball when they were young and watching his granddaughters Kelsey and Izzy Cheer.

A funeral mass will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11 AM with visitation beginning at the church at 10 AM. Visitation will take place at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Thursday, December 5th from 3-8 PM with a rosary and eulogy service at 6:30 PM. Interment following cremation will take place at a later date still to be determined at Great Lakes National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the family and will go towards building a pavilion in William’s memory at the family farm.