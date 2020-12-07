William Ramalia, 90

William LeRoy Ramalia, of Lake Orion died on Dec. 2, 2020. He was 90 years old.

William is the beloved husband of Alice for 68 years; loving father of Jeanine (Henry) Garcia and Bill (Dawn) Ramalia; loving grandfather of Justin Brimmell, Brandon (Irina) Brimmell, Dan Ramalia, Katie (Matt) Stubblefield, Alicia (Spenser) Brimmell, Andrea (Kristopher) Tovar, Juan Garcia, Elisia (Justin) Kowalski and Alejandra Garcia-Wagner; and great grandfather of 15. William is also the dear brother of Eva (Don) Brown, Sharon Corbeil and Gary Ramalia.

William was a devoted family man who loved spending time with his wife Alice, his children and grandchildren. He was a proud Army Veteran who went straight from Fort Knox to the Pentagon and then into the Korean War. William was also a dedicated worker who spent 37 years as a Supervisor at the Ford Proving Grounds. He was one of the original members who started the Lake Orion Men’s Softball League and was known as the pitcher that no one could beat.

William was a sportsman who loved to hunt and fish, an avid stock car and NASCAR fan, and he enjoyed listening to the Blues, especially his favorite B. B. King. He was known for having a wonderful memory and had a mind as sharp as a tack even in his later years. William was loved by all of his family and friends and he will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Masks are required during visitation.