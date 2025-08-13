William Victor Caddick, 68, of Lake Orion, Michigan, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2025. Born on February 10, 1957, in Royal Oak, Michigan, “Bill” was the son of Wilbert Caddick and Patricia Caddick (née Koster). He was a devoted father, a proud grandfather, a reliable uncle, and a steady presence in the lives of those who knew him. Bill retired in 2008 from a lifelong career at General Motors, where he took pride in learning a wide range of skills and doing his job with care and attention to detail. But it was in the years that followed where his passions truly came to life. He dedicated much of his retirement years to deepening the relationship he had with his children, helping them with odd jobs, joining in their activities, and traveling with them to Colorado and California. “Wow, they don’t have mountains like this in Lake Orion,” he would admit with his classic smirk. Never one to slow down, he hiked, rode horseback, and mountain biked in his final years. Even in retirement, Bill continued to work tirelessly and was immensely generous with his time — always quick to offer help, get his hands dirty, and take on a challenge. He had an insatiable desire to understand how things worked, and if it could be fixed, Bill was determined to fix it — especially when it came to helping others with their cars. Need new brake pads? Due for an oil change? Time to rotate your tires? Have to replace a bad alternator? Bill was determined to get you back on the road quickly, usually for just the cost of parts. He was a jack-of-all-trades and no job was too big for him. Bill is survived by his children: William Victor Caddick, Jr. (Alyssa), Robert Jay Caddick, and Angela Ann Blair (Gordon); and by his cherished granddaughters, Evelyn and Isabelle, who will remember him as “Grandpa Dub”. He is also survived by his siblings Charlene Caddick, Dale Caddick, and Dean Caddick. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Patricia; his brother Wesley Caddick; and his sister Pamela Jewell. Bill also found companionship as a dog owner most of his life and loved his dogs; Rosco, Rusty, Abby, Sabre, and Bear. A celebration of life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on August 30 at Bald Mountain State Park, where friends and family are invited to gather in his memory and share stories that honor his life. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.