Wins logo contest

Oxford High School Senior Paige Comito, pictured with Santo and holding Alley, designed the winning

log for the school district’s Wildcat Pack Logo contest. The Wildcat pack are the four-footed, fury

creatures who prowl the hallways and classrooms at both Oxford High and Oxford Middle schools and

includes 12 certified facility therapy dogs. Four dogs work full time at the secondary level, three dogs are

placed in elementary buildings as they continue their training, and five dogs are expected to “come home”

this Spring. These dogs have been making smiles with every wag of their tails. Comito won the contest

with 518 votes. Three other finalists had 498, 443, and 339 votes. A total of 1,683 votes were submitted

by members of the community. Photos courtesy of Oxford Community Schools.