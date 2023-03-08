Winter delivers ‘thunder’ snow storm

One home struck by lightning

By Don Rush

If you’re a fan of the Old Farmers’ Almanac you may take solace in last Friday night’s snow storm. According to weather folklore, “If the weather at the start of March was bad (roaring, like a roaring lion), the month should end with good weather (gentle, like a lamb).”

The March 3rd storm started in the afternoon and lasted through early Saturday morning. It dropped between nine and 12 inches of heavy, wet snow. At one point there was also thunder and lightning. In Oxford, a home on Brooks Street in the Waterstone subdivision was struck by lightning.

“The house sustained significant damage to its electrical system, and to one of the bedrooms due to the electrical surge and flash fire. However, the crews did a great job of stopping any advance of damage. There were no injuries,” Oxford Fire Chief Matt Majestic said.

Addison Township Fire Chief Jerry Morawski said that area had five calls for wires down and three calls for trees down.

As of Monday morning, there were two areas with power outages. According to DTE online power outage map, about nine homes on First Street in Oxford Village were without power as were “fewer than five homes” in downtown Leonard.

According to the National Weather Service’s Weather.gov website, Old Man Winter isn’t done yet. The site forecasts “snow likely” this Friday afternoon and night and “chance of snow” on Saturday. The high temperatures for the rest of the week will be around 36 degrees, with lows down to 21 degrees.

We asked readers to send in their pictures of what they did after the snow. We received too many (about 250) to print them all, but please enjoy the ones we could.