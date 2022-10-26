Witches Night Out

Those darned witches took over downtown Oxford last Saturday. It was nothing to be worried about, just the Downtown Development Authorities annual Witches Night celebration. Witches of every make, stripe and age enjoyed great weather and fun. Witches pictured sitting in the big, pink Breast Cancer Awareness chair are from the left, (front) Lora Bryant, Leanne Carter and Julie Rosser. In back are Nancy Williams, Theresa Mansfield and Cecelia Jidas. Photo by D. Rush

Witches Jen Holt, Susan Bossardet and Drew “Big Foot” Holt were handing out candy in front of the Northeast Oakland Historical Museum. Photo by D. Rush

Witches night was just for the old and wrinkled. Pictured here from the left (front) are sisters Oakley Morales, 7 and Ella Morales, 3. In back are Katelyn Ellis and Seth Morales. Photo by D. Rush