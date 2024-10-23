Witches Night Out keeps Lake Orion, Oxford visitors spellbound

Tips on how to make the most of the night

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

OXFORD — Witches are encouraged to grab their brooms and put on their hats for downtown Oxford and Lake Orion’s Witches Night on Friday, Oct. 25, from 5-10 p.m. for a night of shopping, eating, drinking and more.

The event is a Stronger Together event between each community. The Oxford DDA’s Executive Director at the time, Kelly Westbrook, said each community will have a check-in location, and that the first 100 witches to arrive will receive a pair of Halloween earrings.

A map will show witches different businesses offering entertainment, according to Oxford DDA Assistant Director Kimberly Smith.

“There’s tarot (card) readers, there’s energy healers, there’s live music, there’s photo opportunities, raffles, giveaways, coupons, so there’s a lot of incentives (to come),” Smith said.

Participating food and drink establishments and retail locations will also feature discounts, giveaways, specials and more during the night, according to Westbrook.

To get the most out of the night, Westbrook recommended visiting retail locations first to shop, grab a drink and walk in the social district. Once shops begin close, Westbrook said that is the time to get dinner and visit bars.

“This event is so important to both retail and restaurants and even our service businesses that we want to make sure that people are able to hit them all,” Westbrook said.

While many communities have witches night events, Westbrook said partnering with Lake Orion allowed the villages have one of the larger events around, thereby drawing in more guests.

“The trolley will be running back and forth, which is always beneficial to both communities,” she said.

Westbrook also said there is no pressure to create an elaborate costume.

“Throw on a witches hat or come early, get your Halloween earrings and go out,” Westbrook said.

The trolley will run until 11 p.m. on the night of the event. For more events visit www.downtownlakeorion.org and downtownoxford.info.