Witches Night Out keeps Lake Orion, Oxford visitors spellbound

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD — It was well before the Witching Hour on Friday when all the Witches came out to play — well, shop and feast at least — during the annual Witches Night Out event in downtown Oxford and Lake Orion.

The ladies from Oxford, Orion and Addison townships and surrounding communities got into the spirit of the Halloween season, dressing in black and donning witches hats to exlpore the downtown shops offering special deals and find nourishment in the local eateries.

Witches Night was a #StrongerTogther event organized by the Oxford and Lake Orion Downtown Development Authorities with the goal of providing an evening of fun while encouraging visitors to explore the local businesses and promote each community’s downtown.

For more on upcoming #StrongerTogether events, visit www.downtownlakeorion.org and downtownoxford.info.