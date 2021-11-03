An estimated over 1,000 witches parked their brooms in Oxford on Saturday, Oct. 23 for Witches Night Out. From drinking to dancing, rune readings to live music, there was something for everyone who came out Saturday night.

According to Oxford Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Director Kelly Westbrook, businesses made more money this year than during previous Witches Night Outs. Nearly 30 businesses took part in the event ranging from offering discounts and deals on purchases to hosting activities.

With October coming to an end, the DDA is gearing up for the remaining late-year events. Small Business Saturday is on Nov. 27 and the Soup and Sweet Stroll is planned for Dec. 3.

— Dean Vaglia