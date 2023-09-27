Wolves spoil Wildcat football homecoming 39-13

By Wendi Reardon Price

Sports Writer

OXFORD — Clarkston Varsity Football took down OAA Red foe the Wildcats last Friday during Oxford’s Homecoming game, 39-13.

The Wildcats took the lead with five minutes to go in the first quarter off a 6-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Jack Hendrix to senior Brody Moore. The PAT from junior Dawson Ballerini was a success to put Oxford up 7-0.

“I don’t want to get down early, but sometimes it’s better to be battle tested and have gone through these things so when you get into the thick of things you are ready for them,” said Justin Pintar, head coach for Clarkston. “I was proud of how we responded. The first possession by Oxford, they moved the ball right down the field on us. We gave them a short field to begin with, which isn’t good. We don’t want to do that. They took it right to us and then after that our defense really locked in and was really good for the rest of the football game.”

He added with it being Oxford’s Homecoming, they knew the Wildcats would be excited to play.

Clarkston responded with 39 points during the second and third quarters.

Thirty seconds into the second quarter, the Wildcats punted the ball after running out of downs and Clarkston senior Desman Stephens made the catch. He returned the ball to Oxford’s 4-yard line.

On the next play, sophomore Wolves’ quarterback Brady Collins handed the ball to sophomore Lukas Boman, who made the 4-yard touchdown run with 11:18 left in the first half. The PAT from senior Eddie Langton was blocked by Oxford senior Sean Wilson.

Six minutes later, Stephens scored on a 8-yard touchdown run. The 2-point conversion was no good as the Wolves took the lead, 12-7.

Oxford didn’t hold onto possession for too long as Clarkston senior Caleb Trigalet intercepted a pass with four minutes left in the first half, putting the Wolves on the 47-yard line.

Two minutes later, Boman scored on a 6-yard touchdown run. A PAT from Langton put the score 19-7, where it stayed for the end of the first half.

The Wolves scored three times in the last seven minutes in the third quarter starting with a 23-yard touchdown run from Collins to make it 25-7.

Clarkston recovered a fumble with 5:47 left in the quarter. Two minutes later, Stephens scored on a 37-yard touchdown run. A PAT from Langton put the Wolves up, 32-7.

Junior Brady Beck intercepted Oxford’s pass and returned it for a touchdown for Clarkston. The Wolves moved up 39-7 after a PAT from Langton.

The Wildcats closed the night scoring on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Hendrix to junior Drew Cady. Oxford attempted a 2-point conversion and the pass was blocked by Beck.

With a 32-point lead going into the final quarter, Clarkston brought more players into the game to give them more time on the field.

“That’s something that’s really difficult to do in our league because it’s such a battle week in and week out,” Pintar said. “Oxford for years have always played us super tough. It’s never been a game we come up here and have the opportunity to really do that.”

Clarkston (3-2, 3-0 OAA Red) hosts West Bloomfield (4-1, 2-1) this Friday.

Oxford falls to 1-4, 0-3 OAA Red. The Wildcats travel to Rochester Hills on Friday to take on Stoney Creek (1-4, 0-3 OAA Red). Game time is 7 p.m.

Stoney Creek lost to Lake Orion 49-28 on Friday at Dragon Stadium.