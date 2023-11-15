Wonderful morning for a Turkey Trot!

Oxford Twp. Parks & Rec. held its annual Turkey Trot on Nov. 4 with some of the participants really getting into the Thanksgiving spirit of the race. Photos by C.J. Carnacchio, Oxford Township communications and grants manager.

On Nov. 4, 85 people participated in the annual Turkey Trot held at Seymour Lake Township Park.

The Oxford Township Parks & Recreation annual Turkey Trot, sponsored by Meijer, consisted of a 5-kilometer run and 2-kilometer walk. Frozen turkeys were awarded to the winners in each category. The first participant to cross the finish line was runner Alexander Pollack, a 2010 Oxford High School graduate. Photos by C.J. Carnacchio, Oxford Twp. communications and grants manager.

