Wreaths Across America and Oxford

By on No Comment

American Legion member Lee Tope plays “Taps”, while members of the post salute at the ceremony’s end. Photo by D. Rush

Saturday, Dec. 17, was a chilly, snowy, windy day at Oxford’s Ridgelawn Cemetery, 99 W. Burdick St. It was a solemn day also.

Volunteers from the community, as well as Boyscout Troop 366, scoured the cemetery grounds for the gravesites of United States veterans – over 200. On each gravesite a wreath was laid as part of Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies. According to Wreaths Across America website, “Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 3,700 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.”

Locally, about 25 wreaths were placed on veteran gravesites at North Oxford Cemetery and Kingsbury Cemetery.

After the wreaths were placed on veteran gravesites, members of American Legion Walter Fraser Post 108 had a brief ceremony where they placed wreaths on white crosses representing those who served in the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Merchant Marines, U.S. Navy, and U. S. Space Force. A final wreath was placed on a cross honoring all those servicemen and women whose last known status was either prisoner of war (POW) or missing in action (MIA). — Don Rush

American Legion Post Commander Dave Perry (left), pastor Dave Gerber and American Legion Post Historian Jim Parkhurst asked for a moment of silence to remember the sacrifices made by members of the United States Armed Services. Photo by D. Rush
Volunteers from the community and Boy Scout Troop 366 search for veteran gravesites at Ridgelawn Cemetery. Photo by D. Rush
Post Chaplain Hugh Syron saluting after placing a wreath on the white cross in front of him. Photo by D. Rush

 

Members of the American Legion Walter Fraser Post 108 take a moment to reflect on those who have served the United States of America. Photo by D. Rush

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wreaths Across America and Oxford added by on
View all posts by Don Rush →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.