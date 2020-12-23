Wreaths placed in remembrance

By James Hanlon

On Saturday, Boy Scouts from Troop 366, and other volunteers placed Remembrance wreaths on the gravesites of 235 veterans buried at Ridgelawn Memorial Cemetery at 99 W. Burdick St.

They joined thousands of other cemeteries participating in the annual Wreaths Across America event, based at Arlington National Cemetery. The purpose is to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those currently serving and teach children the value of freedom. Ridgelawn Memorial Cemetery has participated since 2009.

The wreaths were funded by sponsorships from the community, with the national Wreaths Across America organization matching one wreath for every two donated.

Volunteers were encouraged to say each veteran’s name aloud and thank them for their service. “There’s a saying that Wreaths Across America uses, that a person dies twice. Once when they actually die and the other time is the final time someone says their name,” said Kim Burean, Service Project Coordinator for Boy Scout Troop 366. “We always want to acknowledge them so they are not forgotten by taking a moment when laying the wreath and saying the person’s name out loud, even saying a word of thanks to them for their sacrifice and their service.”

After all the wreaths were placed, members of American Legion Post 108 held a ceremony at the cemetery’s war memorial. Post 108 Commander Dave Perry spoke.

“We are here today at this memorial, and memorial sites across America to remember that we are one nation with one flag,” Perry began. “We are all proud to be Americans that live in a free society made up of people from all walks of life. The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price. Lying here and in cemeteries throughout this nation are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear.”

Perry acknowledged those in attendance who have served as well. “Today, many of you here are veterans of wars and conflicts that America has fought to protect the innocent and oppressed. You’ve answered the call to serve your country well. We’re here today to say thank you and we are honored to be in your company.”

He asked the crowd to take a moment to say thank you when they meet a veteran or active duty member of the military. “We owe them for our way of life,” he said. “And that moment of your time will be appreciated.”

He concluded, “These holiday wreaths symbolize our gratitude and honor to those who have served or are serving in our great nation’s military, and their families who endure sacrifices every day on our behalf. To our children, we want you to understand that the freedoms we all enjoy today have not been free, but have come with a cost someday you may have to pay yourself. And never forget who got us here.”