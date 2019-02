Approximately 6 inches of fluffy snow fell on Jan. 28 causing Oxford Community Schools to cancel classes the following day. That enabled delighted children like Oxford Elementary School fourth-grader Andrew Benninger, 9, to enjoy some sledding at Seymour Lake Township Park. Photo by C.J. Carnacchio.

We hope our readers with some time off enjoy another snow day. Stay warm and check out our newest issue today for just $1.