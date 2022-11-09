You voted here are the unofficial results.

By Don Rush

Voters across the state turned out to vote on Nov. 8. According to the Oakland County Clerk’s unofficial results, 72 percent of the registered voters turned out in Addison Township; 64 percent in Oxford Township. The online reports showed 11,548 voters in Oxford turned out and 3,677 in Addison Township.

The results show local voters did not vote in lock step with the rest of the state in a number of contests. Across the state Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) defeated Tudor Dixon (R). Locally, in both Oxford and Addison Township voters preferred Dixon. In Oxford 6,046 voted for Dixon, 5,244 voted for Whitmer. Addison Township also favored Tudor over Whitmer, 2,354 to 1,252. It was the same story for the Secretary of State and Attorney General races. Oxford and Addison voters favored the Republican challengers in each race, though Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel both won at the state level.

On the state propositions, Oxford voters were in line with state voters – all three state propositions passed in Oxford. Addison voters favored Proposition 1, but mostly voted against Propositions 2 and 3.

Even though the Oakland County Transit proposal passed at the county level, locally voters in both townships were largely against it. In Oxford, 5,950 voted against the proposal; 4,976 voted in favor. In Addison, 2,110 voted against, 1,381 voted for the proposal.

Oakland County Commissioner Michael Spisz (R-Oxford) defeated challenger Justin Willcock (D-Oxford) for the newly formed 5th District, 19,395 votes to 12,880.

Voters in Oxford, Addison, Brandon and Oakland townships favored Josh Schriver (R-Oxford) over Emily Busch (D-Oxford), 16,748 to 10,435, for the newly formed 66th Michigan State House of Representative district.

According to the County’s unofficial results there were 26,323 votes cast for candidates for the Oxford school board. The top four vote getters were Amanda McDonough (4,711 votes), Mary Hanser (4,113), Michael Whitney (4,108) and James Sommers (3,738). Bryan Eftink received 2,559 votes, Charlie Hanks (2,497), George Stoffan (1,448) and Unassigned Write-Ins received 3,149 votes.

In Leonard, voters cast ballots for Jennifer Swack (153) and John Hawkins (138) to serve on the village council. A proposal that would require the village to initiate an ordinance to allow an adult-use recreational marijuana establishment was defeated, 161 to 60.

In Oxford Village, council members Kelsey Cook (733 votes), Maureen Helmuth (631) and Allison Kemp (736) ran unopposed.

Addison Township trustee Mary A. Frost ran unopposed (2,614 votes); Oxford Township trustee Catherine Colvin also ran unopposed (7,272).