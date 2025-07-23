Youth Assistance seeks adult volunteers for Wildcat Cub Club

Club expands to all five elementaries for 2025-26 school year

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — Even just an hour or so can help make a difference in the life of a child, and the Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance is looking for volunteers to join the Wildcat Cub Club program this fall to do just that.

The program started in October 2024 in Oxford Elementary School and expanded to Clear Lake Elementary. The club is now expanding this school year to all five Oxford elementary schools, including Daniel Axford, Lakeville and Leonard.

“The Wildcat Cub Club aims to build meaningful connections and enhance social and life skills for at-risk youth. It focuses on providing care and positive attention rather than tutoring, emphasizing relationship-building to boost children’s self-esteem and overall success,” said OAYA caseworker Stacy Williams.

The program pairs Oxford adult volunteers with elementary school students to boost self-confidence, social interactions and communication skills through various activities such as crafts, games, puzzles, academic support and engaging conversations.

Anyone who can spare an hour per week to support a child can consider applying to be a volunteer.

By volunteering, they can serve as a positive role model and a supportive friend to a child in need of extra attention and encouragement. The program seeks volunteers who are compassionate, open-minded, consistent, a good listener, patient, accepting, creative and emphatic, according to information from OAYA.

For more details and to start the volunteer application process, reach out to the OAYA office at 248-460-7011 or via email at oxfordaddisonya@gmail.com.

Research from Hamilton Fish Institute for the National Mentoring Center shows that school-based mentoring yields numerous benefits for youth, including:

• Improved academic performance, especially in science and language.

• Reduced serious school infractions like disciplinary referrals and suspensions.

• Decreased absenteeism.