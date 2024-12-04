Youth Assistance seeks adult volunteers for Wildcat Cub Club

Connect with students at Clear Lake Elementary

OXFORD TWP. — Even just an hour or so can help make a difference in the life of a child, and the Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance is looking for volunteers to join the Wildcat Cub Club program at Clear Lake Elementary School this winter to do just that.

The program started in October 2024 in Oxford Elementary School and now the OAYA is launching the club at Clear Lake.

“The Wildcat Cub Club aims to build meaningful connections and enhance social and life skills for at-risk youth. It focuses on providing care and positive attention rather than tutoring, emphasizing relationship-building to boost children’s self-esteem and overall success,” said OAYA caseworker Stacy Williams.

The program pairs Oxford adult volunteers with elementary school students to boost self-confidence, social interactions and communication skills through various activities such as crafts, games, puzzles, academic support and engaging conversations.

Anyone who can spare an hour per week to support a child can consider applying to be a volunteer.

By volunteering, they can serve as a positive role model and a supportive friend to a child in need of extra attention and encouragement. The program seeks volunteers who are compassionate, open-minded, consistent, a good listener, patient, accepting, creative and emphatic.

Adults who have volunteered have praised the club:

“What a special blessing it has been for me as well. I look forward to our visits every week and I believe my mentee does too,” said mentor Laura Keoppen.

“Wildcat Cub Club mentoring is a wonderful opportunity to make connections,” said mentor Lenoard Lalovalvo.

“I hope my school buddy is having as much fun as I am,” said mentor Ben Kargetta.

“Together we learn from each other, we support each other, we lift each other,” said mentor Debra Kay Taylor.

For more details and to start the volunteer application process, reach out to the OAYA office at 248-460-7011 or via email at oxfordaddisonya@gmail.com.

Research from Hamilton Fish Institute for the National Mentoring Center shows that school-based mentoring yields numerous benefits for youth, including:

• Improved academic performance, especially in science and language.

• Reduced serious school infractions like disciplinary referrals and suspensions.

• Decreased absenteeism.

Mentored youth are more likely to have supportive non-parental adults, leading to positive attitudes towards school, increased trust in teachers, enhanced self-confidence, and better emotional expression. – J.N.