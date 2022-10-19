14-year-old arrested for threats

Live rounds found in boy’s bedroom

A 14-year-old Oxford Township boy was arrested at his home Oct. 12 by Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies after posting pictures on social media of three handguns and claiming he would kill people of Jewish descent.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, a Juvenile Court referee authorized the boy’s placement at Oakland County Children’s Village. A hearing set for Oct. 13 was adjourned until until today (Oct. 19) as Sheriff’s detectives seek charges against the boy. The release stated the boy is being held without bond.

“As I have repeatedly said, we will fully investigate every threat against any person, school or institution and seek to hold those that make threats accountable,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “This is the third person in a week we have arrested for making threats. I’d like to thank our partners from the FBI for working closely with us to resolve this one. If you make a threat, we are coming for you. And that’s not a threat, it’s a promise.”

The events leading to the arrest unfolded quickly last Wednesday. Shortly after 7 p.m., deputies were contacted by an agent from the FBI. The agent reported there was information that a 14-year-old male had posted on social media the firearm pictures, said he was in possession of a handgun and the threat to kill unspecified Jewish people at the Legacy Center (Urban Air), 925 N. Lapeer Road in Oxford Township.

According to reports, deputies were dispatched to the facility at 7:20 p.m., and found nothing unusual. Further investigative information led them to an address in Oxford. Shortly after 8 p.m., deputies arrived at the home and spoke with the boy’s parents, who gave their permission to question their son. He admitted to posting the pictures on social media and making the threatening statements, including having access to firearms.

The release stated three handguns belonging to the father were taken from the home as were multiple live rounds found in the boy’s bedroom. The boy was arrested and lodged at Children’s Village. A threat at South Lyon East High School last week resulted in the arrest of a student on Oct. 6. Three other juveniles have been identified for making threats recently at schools in Orion Township, Pontiac, and Rochester Hills. Detectives are also investigating a threat made Oct. 13 at a Clarkston Junior High School.

“Oxford Community Schools was not informed of this situation as the investigation did not involve threats towards Oxford Community Schools’ students and staff and the threats were not made on school grounds,” Oxford Superintendent Ken Weaver said in a statement to the community. “Because it was not a school related issue, we became aware of the situation in the same manner and time as you did . . . Due to the age of the individual involved, there is limited amount of information that these offices may be able to share at this time . . . We appreciate the quick actions by the Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies to maintain the safety and security of our community.”

Last Friday, the Legacy Center released the following statement: “(We) have had a common goal of providing a place for the Oxford students and families to gather as they heal. Our management team has been working hand and hand with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office as well as the local Homeland Security agents since Nov 30th and will continue to do so. We are proud to be a pillar in the community and are confident with law enforcement’s response to the recent threats both locally and state wide.” — Don Rush