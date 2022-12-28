Regular Leader readers know at the end of each year we start to review the previous year’s news as we reported it. Starting this week, and continuing for the next few weeks, 2022: The year in Review will give the top few stories for each week. Thank you for your support in 2022 and here’s to you all having a prosperous and healthy New Year. — Don Rush

Part 1: January – June, 2022

January 5

Locals work together for ‘Oxford Strong’ directory

Several locals are working together on www.oxfordstrongcommunity.org, a website that finds, vets and lists support outlets formed in the wake of the Nov. 30 shooting. Starting life as a Google Doc made in early December, site operators Chelsea Pfeiffer and Andrea Nienstedt sought out information about companies and funds for helping out.

Mural project to remember Oxford victim in Clarkston

Madisyn Baldwin attended Clarkston Community Schools through the 2020-21 year, transferring to Oxford High School for her senior year. Tragically, she was one of four victims in the November 30 school shooting. Aidan Hepler wants to make sure his friend is never forgotten. “Madisyn was a good friend of mine,” said Hepler, a senior at Clarkston High School. “I talked with her nearly every day at school until the Coronavirus pandemic forced us into quarantine. I loved to talk to her about her artwork. She seemed very passionate about it as well as her photography. She was an amazing person, and to hear of her passing was devastating to many of us students at Clarkston High School.” In the aftermath of the shooting, Hepler took the initiative to create a project that would memorialize Baldwin for years to come. He came up with the idea for a mural that will be painted at Clarkston High School.

January 12

Schools return to therapy dogs, clear backpacks

All district schools besides the high school returned to class Jan. 3 after winter break. 88% of DK-8, Bridges, OVA and Crossroads students were in attendance, according to Superintendent Tim Throne.

Crumbleys return to court

The criminal cases against the student and parents for their alleged responsibility in the Nov. 30, 2021 Oxford High School shootings returned to court last Friday. The suspected shooter was the first Crumbley to return, appearing before Judge Nancy Carniak for a probable cause hearing. Ethan Crumbley, 15, waived his right to a preliminary exam and his case moves to the Oakland County Circuit Court. The bail will be discussed in a circuit court in the coming weeks, as will the question of whether he is moved to a juvenile detention facility. Parents Jennifer and James Crumbley appeared before Judge Julie Nicholson that afternoon attempting to lower their bond and be released with a GPS tether.

Addison’s new substation commander

Sgt. Jason Teelander is taking over the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Addison Township substation as commander. He replaces Sgt. Keith Weir, who was promoted to lieutenant last month.

January 19

Last wounded survivor leaves hospital

Kylie Ossege walked down the crowded hallway to claps and cheers from nurses and staff as she was discharged from inpatient rehabilitation at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Pontiac, Jan. 7. Kylie, 17, suffered gunshot wounds to the chest during the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High school. The other six hospitalized victims were all released by Dec. 5.

Blankets bring comfort to Oxford students

Hundreds of handmade blankets were sent to Oxford Community Schools so Oxford High School students can have a blanket of their own. Chapters of Project Linus, a nonprofit organization that provides new handmade blankets to children in need, donated more than 1,000 blankets. Named for the beloved “Peanuts” character Linus who is comforted by his blanket, the organization’s mission is to “provide love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need through the gifts of new handmade blankets and afghans, lovingly created by volunteers.”

Oxford Lions hold free eye screening

The Oxford Lions Club hosted two KidSight eye-screening sessions at the Oxford Public Library last Tuesday and Saturday.

January 26

Students return to renovated high school

Calming new aesthetics welcomed students back to Oxford High School on Monday. The building had been closed for nearly two months while damages from the Nov. 30 shooting were repaired. For the last couple weeks, high school students attended Oxford Middle School part-time as they transitioned back to regular school. Students and their families were allowed to preview the building changes during several open houses last week.

5 choices left to replace Throne

Oxford School Board selected five people to interview from more a pool of over 10 who applied to be Oxford’s next superintendent. Three of the candidates are current administrators for Oxford Community Schools, and the other two are from outside the district. The internal applicants are Ken Weaver, deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction; Jill Lemond, assistant superintendent of student services; and David Pass, assistant superintendent of human resources. The external applicants are John Bernia, chief academic officer for Warren Consolidated Schools; and Todd Bidlack, assistant superintendent of learning services for Bloomfield Hills Schools.

Oxford, LO DDAs host joint Ice Fest The Oxford and Lake Orion

Downtown Development Authorities are working together on the #StrongerTogether IceFest. Running throughout February, IceFest will be Lake Orion’s second and Oxford’s first times hosting the ice carving event. “After everything happened, we wanted to have a way to bring not only our community together but the Lake Orion community,” Kelly Westbrook, Oxford DDA executive director, said.

Parks Director Davis to retire Ron Davis, director of the Oxford

Township Parks and Recreation department, is retiring this summer. Announced through the township’s Facebook page on Wednesday, Jan. 12, Davis will leave his position as the head of the township’s parks on July 1. “It’s just time,” Davis said. “I’ve been here 27 years and been in the parks and rec field for 33, so it was just time to turn the reins over to someone else and let them continue where the department has started, where it has been to and where they can take it to the next level.”

Oxford School Board elected its officers

for the 2022 calendar year at the Jan. 11 board meeting. After Dan D ’ Alessandro withdrew his name from consideration, the board unanimously reappointed Tom Donnelly to serve as president.

Temporary memorial to be replaced with something permanent

The spontaneous memorial that popped up around the Oxford High School sign on Oxford Road following the Nov. 30 shooting was taken down before students returned to the school on Monday. There are plans to make a permanent memorial to the lives that were lost: Hana St. Juliana, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin and Tate Myre.

February 2

Parents file another lawsuit against school officials

Tate Myre’s parents, and the parents of three other Oxford High School students are suing six staff members as well as the Crumbleys in connection to the Nov. 30 mass shooting. The suit, filed in Oakland County Circuit Court on Jan. 27, alleges gross negligence by the school officials leading to Tate’s death and emotional distress for students Keegan Gregory, Grace Kempen and Sophia Kempen. Keegan, 15, was in the bathroom when Justin Shilling was fatally shot. Sisters Grace and Sophia were hiding in separate classrooms during the incident. Named in the suit are school counselors Pam Parker Fine and Shawn Hopkins, Dean of Students Nicholas Ejak, three unnamed teachers, Ethan Crumbley and his parents James and Jennifer Crumbley.

DDA receives accredited status

The Oxford Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was accredited by Main Street America on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Accredited status is the highest level of recognition by Main Street America, a program run by the National Trust for Historic Preservation that focuses on downtown preservation and revitalization programs. Some of the activities contributing to the accreditation include the approval of 16 facade, signage and awning grants, finishing the M-24 streetscape project, performing capital improvement work to the Centennial Park gazebo, organizing over 800 hours of volunteer work across 2021 and hosting some of the most attended downtown events like Concerts in the Park and Witches Night Out.

Accused school shooter to plead insanity

Court filings show the accused shooter in the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting will pursue an insanity defense. In a set of filings from Jan. 27, defense attorneys notified the court that they are pursuing the defense of insanity for Ethan Crumbley. Other filings from Jan. 27 include the prosecution’s intent to rebuff the insanity defense and an order to have the defendant evaluated.

Trauma expert helps parents understand

Oxford Community Schools hosted a webinar by a trauma specialist last month to help parents understand different kinds of trauma and how to support their children after the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School. James Henry, co-founder and project director for Western Michigan University’s Children’s Trauma Assessment Center, led the sessions. Over the last 42 years, Henry has worked with thousands of children who have been through all kinds of traumatic events. In recent weeks he has worked with OHS staff and students directly. “Trauma isn’t resolved in a day, or a week or a month,” Henry said. “It’s an ongoing process. And we can learn to manage that more and more, but it still spikes.”

February 9

School superintendent search narrows

The Oxford School Board has narrowed the search for Oxford’s next superintendent down to two candidates: David Pass and Ken Weaver. They now advance to second round interviews. The board voted unanimously on Pass and Weaver Feb. 3 after conducting hour-and-a-half-long interviews with five candidates last week. The interviews were held in public at Oxford Middle School.

Township board to vote on medical marijuana facilities

The Oxford Township Board of Trustees will begin voting on whether to allow regulated medical marijuana businesses at its Wednesday, Feb. 9 meeting (tonight.) The decision will be made by voting on amendments to two ordinances. The first are zoning ordinance amendments from the Planning Commission regulating medical marijuana businesses, the second are amendments to Ordinance 132 allowing medical marijuana businesses per the Planning Commission’s regulations.

Snowstorm rocks Oxford

Even if someone missed Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction, it was not hard to see more winter was on the way. A snowstorm blew through Oxford from Feb. 2-3 laying down around 6-8 inches of snow, closing schools, stopping bus service and painting the town with a hard-packing white mass. “We had a pretty good snowfall in northern Oakland County,” Steve Freitag, National Weather Service meteorologist in White Lake, said. The storm began around 7 or 8 a.m. on Feb. 2 with rain turning into snow as temperatures fell. Snowfall was steady throughout the day and slowed up over the night, picking back up on Feb. 3. While the snowfall itself was one issue, warm temperatures on Feb. 1 led to much of the existing snow melting and creating ample conditions for ice. With wind chill, temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.

February 16

Oxford survivors’ fund raises nearly $2 million

A combination of memorial funds for the victims of the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting have raised almost $2 million, but it will be several more months, at least, until victims receive any of those funds. A local committee has formed under guidance of a national organization to oversee the distribution process. Immediately after the tragedy, fundraisers popped up across crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe and it was difficult to verify their legitimacy. Many were started by folks from out of state. Some organizers were relatives of victims, but it was hard to know. In an effort to have a trusted place where people could donate, local financial institutions Oxford Bank and Genisys Credit Union established the “Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund” and “Oxford Strong” funds respectively.

Clang, clang, clang went the trolley!

The trolley for the Oxford and Lake Orion Downtown Development Authorities (DDA) #StrongerTogether IceFest left Centennial Park for its inaugural circuit at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10. Running on Thursdays from 4-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 12-9 p.m., the “Downtown Trolley Express” makes two stops in Oxford and Lake Orion. The trolley leaves Centennial Park, makes its first Lake Orion stop at the corner of Shadbolt and Broadway Streets outside of Fork n’ Pint, stops again at Broadway and Front Streets, then turns back onto M-24 heading to the corner of East and Washington Streets before returning to Centennial Park.

Crumbley parents preliminary hearing begins

The preliminary hearing in the criminal case against Jennifer and James Crumbley began on Tuesday, Feb. 8. A preliminary hearing allows a judge, in this case Julie Nicholson, to determine whether a case has merit before moving it into official proceedings. If a case shows merit, it is bound over to circuit court for criminal proceedings. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Marc Keast are tasked with providing sufficient merit that the Crumbleys are possibly guilty of involuntary manslaughter due to their actions leading up to their son Ethan perpetrating the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School (OHS). Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman are defending Jennifer and James.

Addison applies for Lake George ADA grant

Addison Township is looking to upgrade Lake George Park with an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant trail. “The grant is to make an ADA compliant path down from the parking lot to the lake where we will be putting a dock in so that people can launch their kayaks,” Bruce Pearson, township supervisor, said. “It is kind of on a steep bank so it has to be a zig-zag path down so it makes the 3% grade, so that is what we put the grant in for.” Approved by the Board of Trustees at the Jan. 18 meeting, the township is looking to match up to $24,000 in hopes of receiving up to $85,000 for the project overall from Oakland County Parks. Work will begin this spring or summer should the grant be awarded, Pearson said.

Long-time Oxford Fire Chief, OHS grad Dale Spiker passes

For nearly half a century one of the men who was on the look out for the safety and well being of Oxford lives and property was Dale Erwin Spiker. Last Wednesday night (Feb. 9, 2022) the 1955 Oxford High School graduate and 47-year Oxford firefighter passed away in his Pearl Street home. He was 85-years-old. “He loved Oxford, he would have never lived anywhere else. Dale lived for the fire department,” said his step-son Todd Jacob. Spiker joined the fire department in December of 1960.

February 23

NCF announces OHS fund draft protocol

The National Compassion Fund (NCF) released the draft protocol for the Oxford High School Survivors Fund on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Created by the fund steering committee at its Feb. 8 Zoom meeting, the protocol describes who is eligible for funds, how they will receive funds and the timeline for the fund. The protocol is subject to change and the NCF takes public comments at the nationalcompassion.org/fund/oxford-hs-survivors-fund/ website and will host a 7 p.m. town hall about the protocol on March 21 at Oxford High School. As of Feb. 16 the fund has raised around $2 million and is set to close on May 20, which Jeff Dion, NCF executive director, says is done to allow large business donations to come in and give accountants time to wrap up the account so the steering committee has a hard amount of funds to work with. All of the funds will be distributed to victims.

Masked up ‘til Feb. 28

Even though the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) lifted its mandate on indoor public settings, inlcuding schools, masks will remain on faces in Oxford schools. MDHHS made this announcement on Feb. 16, with the caveat, “There may be local masking guidance, policies and/or orders from local health departments, organizations, and/or school districts that must be followed . . .” Locally, schools are bound by the Oakland County Health Department’s decree that mask must be worn until Feb. 28

Be on the lookout for potholes

Freeze. Thaw. Rain. Freeze. Thaw and repeat. Yup, it’s that time of the year again and drivers in Oxford-Addison area should be on the lookout for potholes. Last week the warm temperatures, rain then flash freeze caused area roads and drains to flood and some deep potholes to pop-up. While area drivers have cause to be frustrated with potholes and flooding, according to Craig Bryson, Senior Communications Manager for Oakland County’s road commission, this pothole season hasn’t been all that bad.

March 2

Crumbleys spend week in court

The Crumbley family returned to court last week for hearings regarding the Nov. 30 Oxford High School (OHS) shooting. Ethan had his placement hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Oakland County Circuit Court. Currently housed in the Oakland County Jail (OCJ), his attorneys stood before Judge Kwamé Rowe to argue for his return to Children’s Village; prosecutors argued for his continued confinement at the OCJ. Ethan is charged with killing four students and injuring seven people. Jennifer and James returned to the 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills for day two of their preliminary hearing presided over by Judge Julie Nicholson on Thursday, Feb. 24. Both face four counts of first-degree manslaughter.

OMS students donate over 450 food items to free meals

Students at Oxford Middle School donated over 450 items of food and around $100 to Connie Miller’s free meals program on Friday, Feb. 25. “We did a fundraiser to see which class could get the most cans [and boxed food] brought in,” Amie von Knorring, OMS Parent Teacher Organization vice president, said.

Cagers wrap up home games, look to postseason

The Oxford High School varsity basketball teams played their final home games last week, the girls moving onto playoffs while the boys face one last week of OAA Blue showdowns. The girls had a strong pair of home games against OAA White rivals, scoring a 49-27 win over the Lake Orion Dragons on Tuesday, Feb. 22 and a 41-29 win over the Rochester Adams Highlanders on Thursday, Feb. 24.

March 9

Weaver is school board’s choice for superintendent

Ken Weaver got the phone call he was hoping for last Friday night. Right around 7 p.m., after a unanimous vote of the Oxford Community School Board, Weaver’s phone rang. He answered School Board President Tom Donnelly’s call notifiying OCS’s Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction that he was the board’s choice for the district’s new superintendent.

Leonard woman wins $100,000

Leonard resident Megan Griffin won the Fantasy 5 lottery jackpot in early February, becoming $100,000 richer. Griffin visited the Lakeville Market and Liquor convenience store in Addison Township on Feb. 5. She purchased several Fantasy 5 tickets, one of which played the numbers 09-13-23-26-28.

The masks come off and the smiles come out

Back in February the Oakland County Health Division (OCHD) announced it would lift the mandate requiring individuals wear masks in schools and daycares, effective February 28. That being the case, masks are now optional in all Oxford Community Schools buildings. According to a release from the district, “Students and staff must still wear masks on our school buses, however, through March 18.”

March 16

Parents concerned for teachers

Members of the community and the Oxford Community School Board spent four hours together Monday night for a special board meeting. The meeting included a two-hour closed meeting discussion of the board. Of note from the meeting came from the Unscheduled Audience Participation agenda item at the meeting’s end. For about an hour, mostly parents approached the board to discuss their concerns — in particular of the wellbeing of not only students, but also teachers.

Addison library receives $500,000 in federal funding

The Addison Township Public Library’s request for federal funding was approved as part of a $1.5 trillion appropriations bill passed on Wednesday, March 9. The $500,000 comes from the House of Representatives’ fiscal year 2022 appropriations for transportation, housing and urban development projects and was placed as one of the Community Project Funding candidates submitted by Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.

State of the community looks good

On a cold, drizzly and somewhat icy March morning last week, about 100 folks warmed up for the fifth annual Oxford Chamber of Commerce State of the Community and Leadership awards program. Breakfast was served, speeches given and awards presented on March 7 at Independence Village, just north of Oxford Village in Oxford Township. Featured speakers included Congresswoman Lisa McClain (R-Bruce Township), Alexa Kramer, director of operations for the Small Business Association of Michigan), Oxford Township Supervisor Jack Curtis, Oxford Village Manager Joe Madore and Chamber President Jeff Roe.

March 23

Village PC approves 2 marijuana dispensaries

The Village of Oxford Planning Commission approved two adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries at its Tuesday, March 15 meeting, the village’s third and fourth approved dispensaries. The first dispensary approved was Gage Cannabis. Gage will be at 450 S. Glaspie St. in a 15,660 square foot building with 4,600 square feet dedicated to retail space and the remainder being non-cannabis storage. The second dispensary approved was for 453 S. Broadway, Inc. (453) and will be at 1000 Industrial Dr. 453 S. Broadway is where Liv Cannabis Co., a subsidiary of Common Citizen.

VFW gives $5,000 to OFD free alarms program

An Oxford Fire Department program to pass out fire alarms and carbon monoxide alarms received $5,000 from North Oakland Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 334. Presented by Post Commander Jim Hubbard and Quartermaster Chuck Haskin to Lt. B.J. Frantz on Thursday, March 10, the $5,000 adds to the growing list of donations made to the fire department’s upcoming “Safety Begins at Home” initiative.

March 30

Addison library site plan approved

The Addison Township Board of Trustees approved the township library’s site plan at its Monday, March 22 meeting. Made unanimously, the board’s vote is the culmination of four months of discussions between the library and the township. The board had several housekeeping details and items it wanted to secure from the site plan.

Michigan schools raise $302,000 for OCS

Oxford Community Schools (OCS) received a $302,000 donation from Michigan high school sports programs on Sunday, March 20. Accepted by OCS Athletic Director Tony DeMare at the Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association’s (MIAAA) annual conference in Traverse City, the money was raised over the course of February through a partnership between the MIAAA, Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) and Sterling Heights-based merchandise vendor E.A. Graphics.

Asciutto finalist for Naismith Award

Oxford High School senior John Asciutto is a finalist for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award. Asciutto was named as one of 10 finalists for the award, which is presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club to a male and female high school basketball player that has shown consistent performance on court and “demonstrated courage in their approach to the team, the school, the game and their community.” The two winners will be announced on April 12.

April 6

Compassion fund final protocol released

Students and high school staff who were in rooms in the 200 hallway of Oxford High School during the Nov. 30 shooting can apply for a monetary gift from the Oxford High School Survivors Fund. The National Compassion Fund (NCF) released the final protocol for the Oxford High School Survivors Fund on Tuesday, March 29.

View Newspaper Group acquires Oxford Leader

View Newspaper Group Owner and President Rick Burrough is proud to announce the locally-owned newspaper company has acquired the business operations of Sherman Publications, Inc., which includes the publications Lake Orion Review, Oxford Leader, Ortonville Citizen, Clarkston News, Ad-Vertiser, Penny Stretcher and Big Deal. “The Sherman family’s local news legacy, which dates back to 1955, is one we’ve always admired at View Newspaper Group,” said Burrough. “We’ve known and worked with the Shermans for many years. When it came time for them to sell their papers, they sought us out knowing of our success in the community newspaper business and our reputation for treating stakeholders — readers, advertisers, vendors and employees — with fairness and respect.”

Harvester Coffee bakes for Ukraine war refugees

Since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine on Feb. 24 — an increase to hostilities that began with the 2014 annexation of Crimea and fighting in Ukraine’s Donbass region — people around the world have watched on, hoping to help however they can. For Oxford community member Victor Kulesh, the conflict hits closer to home. “I was born in Ukraine and grew up there,” Kulesh said. “I went to college in Kyiv until I was 25 and then I moved to the U.S. and spent the next 25 years here.” Kulesh, owner of Harvester Coffee, Sweets & Eats, is helping Ukrainian refugees by fundraising.

Connie Miller honored by county board

Constance Miller, Oxford-area charity organizer, was honored by the Oakland County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, March 24. Recognized for over two decades of volunteer and community work around Oxford, Miller was one of nine Oakland County women honored by the board with a Women’s History Month Award. County Commissioner for District 3 Michael Spisz (R-Oxford) nominated Miller for the award alongside Oxford Township Supervisor Jack Curtis.

April 13

Hospital project at standstill

The Charter Township of Oxford’s attempts to get a hospital built in the township have stalled, with Township Supervisor Jack Curtis citing a lack of communication from the Office of the Governor. Curtis met with Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist in early December 2021 and worked with an aide for some time, though their conversations have since ended. Curtis then contacted Governor Gretchen Whitmer, leading to a similar situation with an aide that went cold around after a month.

OHS receives non-credible threats

Oxford High School received three calls on the morning of Friday, April 8 containing threats determined by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office as not credible. The three calls were made, two of which used faked accents according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. The first said they were the Nov. 30 shooter and threatened to “finish the job.” The second said they were in the school and would shoot up the school. The third call was answered by School Resource Officer Detective Louwaert and threatened to slap Louwaert if the detective hung up. Officers say laughter was heard in the background of the second and third phone calls and that the callers used New York and Florida area codes, though believe the calls came from Michigan. Brandon and Lake Orion high schools received similar calls.

DDA hires project coordinator

The Oxford Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has a new employee, Projects and Media Coordinator Kimberly Smith. “(Joining the DDA) was a wonderful opportunity that presented itself, and Kelly (Westbrook, DDA executive director) sold me on the position,” Smith said. Smith previously worked in supply chain management and human resources, stepping away from her career to focus on her family. Her role at the DDA serves as a way back into the workforce.

April 20

Parents press conference: They want answers, action

Since the Nov. 30 mass shooting in Oxford High School, a group of Oxford parents have attended every school board meeting asking questions and seeking answers. Not satisfied with what they have heard from school board members the retained a public relations firm and held a press conference last Thursday. Harbor Strategic Public Affairs firm out of Lansing invited print and broadcast media from around the state to the American Legion Post #108 to hear four speakers, three parents and one student from the #Oxford4Change group, layout their platform.

Township secures farmers market grant

Oxford Township Parks and Recreation secured a $100,000 Oakland County grant for a farmers market at Seymour Lake Township Park. Awarded on Wednesday, April 6, the grant will be used to cover about a third of the cost to build a 4,000 square-foot open-air pavilion for a farmers market and paving a drop-off loop in front of the pavilion, several disabled parking spaces and pathways from nearby parking lots to the pavilion. The pavilion will have electricity to accommodate sellers with refrigerated and frozen goods. The electricity will be partially generated via a photovoltaic thermal (PVT) array donated by Oxford-based Power Panel.

HomeGrown hosts ‘Brew for Ukraine’ on April 25

HomeGrown Brewing Company is hosting a fundraiser for Ukrainian emergency services later this month.

Happening on April 25 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., “Brew for Ukraine” will feature Ukrainian foods, a Ukrainian beer and other Ukraine-themed items. “As a Ukrainian-American I had to do something to help the people of Ukraine,” Marie Gulawsky Powers, HomeGrown co-owner and culinary manager, said via email. “We came up with the idea of a fundraiser at our place after hearing about a worldwide campaign started by the Pravda Brewery in Lviv, Ukraine for breweries to make Ukrainian beer and donate proceeds to a charity helping the Ukrainian people. Pravda shared their recipes, we selected a stout, and brewed the beer several weeks ago.”

Lume opens Oxford’s first marijuana retailer

With the cut of a ribbon, Lume Cannabis Co. opened the first recreational marijuana dispensary in Oxford on the afternoon of Thursday, April 14. Located at 595 S. Glaspie St., Lume’s Oxford location is the company’s 33rd in Michigan and the first of several coming to the Village of Oxford.

April 27

‘Completely innocent’ Oxford man murdered by neighbor

Dennis Kirby Kendrick, 54-year-old Oxford Township resident, was killed outside his home by a neighbor on the morning of Wednesday, April 20. Kendrick was shot by 36-year-old Abbey Ridge Apartment Homes neighbor Marcus Anthony Nathan around 3:30 a.m. while getting ready for work. Nathan, who did not know Kendrick, shot Kendrick in his car under the suspicion Kendrick sent him a threatening text message. Nathan wandered around the apartment complex looking for the message’s sender and called 911 after the shooting. Nathan was arraigned in the 52-3 District Court on Friday, April 22 for the murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Crumbley trial dates set

The Crumbley family returned to court last week, Jennifer and James appearing before Judge Cheryl Matthews on Tuesday, April 19 and Ethan before Judge Kwame Rowe on Thursday, April 21. Matthews expects the trial will take a while to start, particularly regarding jury selection. The judge expects the trial to begin sometime in October.

Oxford Gives Back!

This past weekend volunteers of Oxford Gives Back, organized by Oxford Schools Early College students, got to work and cleaned up the yards of 43 homes through Oxford, Addison and Orion townships. Student and adult volunteers raked, shoveled, clipped and trimmed for the elderly, infirmed, impoverished or single-parent households.

Township community garden receives donations

The community garden at Seymour Lake Township Park received a donation of raspberry and asparagus plants on Tuesday, April 5. “Our neighbor, Dusko [Marinkovski,] has a garden of his own and has a lot of crops that he was willing to donate to us,” Dawn Medici, Oxford Township Parks and Recreation travel and senior coordinator, said. “He offered some everbearing red raspberry bushes and some asparagus. Our parks and maintenance staff transplanted about 100 everbearing red raspberry bushes and some asparagus. He was very generous and we greatly appreciate Dusko’s donation to our community garden.” The berries and asparagus are not the only new additions to the community garden this year. Medici says there are new tomato varieties, pepper varieties, kale, spinach, herbs, peas, beans and pollinator-attracting flowers in the garden. Medici expects to begin planting soon.

May 4

Village tackling water main, paving this spring

Oxford Village will upgrade its water infrastructure this spring, focusing on water mains under Hudson and Denison streets. The work is due to 2018 changes to the Michigan Safe Drinking Water Act mandating communities replace their lead-based water service lines by 2041 with water suppliers required to change at least 5% of their lead service pipes per year. Replacing pipes and the associated road work is expected to take four to five weeks with a tentative start date by the end of June. The old pipes will be replaced with ductile iron mains, copper connections and cross-linked polyethylene (PEX) service lines. While work will reduce street access, residents can expect their water service only being interrupted for about an hour as pipes are replaced. The new main will be tested before going into service and the old main will not be turned off until the new main is approved. The project is estimated to cost $791,169.30.

Legion Post 108 awards local public safety, charity

American Legion Walter Fraser Post 108 held its annual first responder appreciation event on Sunday, April 24, honoring local public safety officials and charity organizers.

Oxford Fire Department Lt. and EMS Coordinator Kevin Snell received the Firefighter of the Year award, according to statements from Oxford Township. Snell joined the department in 2006 and was promoted to his current position in 2021. Fire Chief Pete Scholz mentioned Snell has “great potential” in regards to leadership within the department in the future.

OHS girl’s soccer having dominant season

The Oxford High School varsity girl’s soccer team is having a banner year, going on an 8-1-1 record since the season began on Tuesday, April 5. “I am very pleased with the season so far,” John Thaler, girl’s soccer head coach, said via email. “The players have come together quite nicely.”

May 11

Oxford Village approves 2 new dispensaries

The Village of Oxford Planning Commission approved two dispensaries at its Tuesday, May 3 meeting. The two businesses are respectively the first dispensaries to operate outside of the Glaspie St. industrial area and the first to require the construction of a new building. Hazel Park-based Skymint will build a 2,712 square foot retail building on the 2.55 acre 400 Glaspie St. property. AEY Capital had its second dispensary plan approved, this time for a 3,200 square foot Jars Cannabis retail store inside a 7,200 square foot building at 592 E. Lakeville Rd.

Former Oxford cop pens book on Department

Oxford has always held a special place in Jim Malcolm’s life. His grandparents had a farm in the township, and at one time owned the Oxford Tavern; his cousin was long-time Oxford historian Margaret Stoddard; Stub Robinson, another town historian gave Malcolm his first haircut; and for the better part of three decades Oxford was his source of employment as an officer of the Oxford Police Department. Now retired, he penned the book, “A History of the Oxford Michigan Police Department 1837 to 200.”

May 19

Township focuses on marijuana

The Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees moved closer to allowing medical marijuana businesses in select areas of the township at its Wednesday, May 11 meeting. Trustees approved an ordinance putting forth the parameters for medical growers, transporters and provisioning centers, as well as approving the first reading of a zoning ordinance amendment to incorporate the board’s desired zoning restrictions. The primary zoning restriction is limiting provisioning centers to three overlay districts along M-24; cultivation and transportation businesses can operate within industrial zones.

Campaign wins county award

The Oxford and Lake Orion Downtown Development Authorities (DDAs) were recognized for the #StrongerTogether campaign at the Main Street Oakland County awards in Pontiac on the night of Thursday, May 5. The #StrongerTogether campaign was recognized as the best “Campaign for Main Street” by the event judges. The #StrongerTogether campaign was formulated after the Nov. 30 as a way to bring the Oxford and Lake Orion downtowns closer — and, as the name suggests, stronger — together.

Community garden adds supervisor

Moving into its second year of operation, the community garden at Seymour Lake Township Park has one more regular staff member. Mary Rowley, retired hairstylist and lifelong green thumb, has been brought on as the garden’s new supervisor.

May 25

Investigators hired

At the May 17 special school board meeting, in front of an auditorium packed with students, parents and community members, they hired the law firm Varnum Attorneys at Law and the investigation team of Guidepost Solutions. The team will look into what happened leading up to and including the Nov. 30 high school shooting.

Oxford graduates 414

Last Thursday at Pine Knob The­ater in Clarkston, over 5,000 parents and family watched 414 Oxford high School students end their high school careers. This year’s commencement ceremonies ended a school year forged by tragedy however hardened with love, optimism and resiliency.

Memorial garden coming to Seymour Lake Township Park-based

A garden memorializing Oxford High School student Hana St. Juliana will be planted in Seymour Lake Township Park.

June 1

Superintendent releases statement after Texas shooting

Following an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Oxford Community School District Superintendent Ken Weaver released a statement on the district’s website and sent via email to families in the district about the shooting and the potential impact of the news on Oxford students. As of press time, the Associated Press reported 19 children and two adults had died in the Texas shooting. “Our hearts are shattered once again with the news of the school

shooting in Texas . . .” the statement read, in part.

Safety path could get federal funding

A proposed safety path on N. Oxford and Ray roads has received support from U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-8th District), who will submit the nearly $375,000 funding request when the federal government budgets for the 2023 fiscal year.

Cleanup day in downtown Oxford

The Oxford Downtown Development Authority (DDA) held a downtown cleanup day on Sunday, May 22. Volunteers came out to repair the gazebo in Centennial Park, prepare the space at 15 N. Washington for paving and landscape throughout the DDA area.

June 8

New weapons detection technology at OHS

This week, students (or anyone) going into Oxford High School will notice something new: weapons detec­tion kiosks at one of the schools front entrances. Oxford Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver emailed par­ents and students last week about the weap­ons detection systems. “After much review, we have accepted the opportunity to take part in a free trial with a weapons detection product from Evolv Technology,” the statement read.

Lions White Cane sale

Once again this year, the Oxford Lions Club will be out in force at local crossroads selling their famed blue, White Cane cards. Unfortunately long-standing Lions Club member Charles “Charlie” Garrard passed away on May 31. Garrard, who lived in Metamora was 75 years old and was a member of the Lions for 50 years.

Concert to benefit mural

The community spirit is alive and well in Oxford! Last month members of the Lakepoint Community Church on W. Drahner Road organized a benefit concert to help ease the cost of downtown Oxford’s Community Mural. The mural will be painted on the wall of Sister’s Family Hair Care, 19 N. Washington Street. Painter/artist Nick Hottman started the mural last week and hopes to be finished by the middle of this month. Hottman is a 2001 Oxford High School graduate. The concert was May 22 at the American Legion Walter Fraser Post 108, E. Drahner Rd.

June 15

Oxford students, supporters demand action to end gun violence

Oxford High School students know firsthand the horror and devastation of a school shooting and on Saturday they rallied to demand lawmakers make meaningful changes so more people do not die needlessly from gun violence. About 600 supporters – students, parents, family, friends, community members – gathered in Centennial Park in downtown Oxford to demand gun reform laws in the wake of more mass shootings at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas on May 24 and at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York on May 14. No Future Without Today, a nonprofit student-led initiative organized by survivors from Oxford High School, organized the event and partnered with the national March For Our Lives group.

Vacant lot downtown transformed to Washington Square

Since 1971 when the Oakland Hotel was demolished, there has been a vacant lot on the west side of N. Washington Street. Over the years it’s been used for a few things like a farmers market, but for the most part it has remained vacant, slowly deteriorating. That has changed. Residents will notice the busted up concrete has been replaced with new blacktop and on the wall to the north of the lot is a brand new mural. “We wanted to create a community space, a place where teens, or anyone can hang out,” Oxford Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Kelly Westbrook said. “We’re calling it ‘Washington Square.’”

Accident claims life of Oxford resident

An 82-year-old Oxford Township man has died after he turned into the path of a tandem gravel hauler and was struck in Oxford Township, according to a release from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened about 8:36 a.m. on a wet and rainy June 8. The man, Michael Hogan, was driving his 2012 Buick LaCrosse north on Lapeer Road and entering the intersection of Drahner Road.

Military Appreciation Day honors slain students

On June 1, the Oxford High School Varsity Baseball team held their annual Military Appreciation game honoring the great service and sacrifice of our military men and women. This year they also honored and presented a special gift to the families of the four children whose lives were taken on November 30, Hana St. Juliana, Justin Shilling, Tate Mrye, and Madisyn Baldwin.

Fourth grader’s actions garner award

The morning announcements at Oxford Elementary School on June 8 included some special guests who presented a very important award to OES fourth-grader Sebastian Robertson for his heroic response during a recent medical emergency. On May 3, Sebastian quickly sprang into action when he saw a fellow student collapse in his classroom. By his own accord, Sebastian ran to get the AED from the hall to aid his teacher in responding to the emergency. Thankfully the student is well and fully recovered.

June 22

Students go to Federal Court for change

For about an hour last Friday morning, the group Change 4 Oxford held a video press conference with members of the Michigan media announcing 20 Oxford students were filing a lawsuit in federal court aimed at forcing the Oxford Community School District’s board and administration “to make policy changes the students and parents feel are required for effective learning to resume, especially after what has been, for many, another lost school year.”

Superintendent takes it ‘one day at a time’

Suffice to say school districts across the state and nation have gone through hard times in light of Covid-19 shutdowns. In Oxford, the day-to-day operations were further complicated with the Nov. 30, 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School. Ken Weaver, 56, knew all that when accepted the job as Superintendent of Oxford Community Schools. In March, he replaced Tim Throne. Since then, many of the sometimes weekly school board meetings he has sat through and listened to students and parents healing and angry complain to the board and the administration – sometimes hours at a time. Through it all, he has stood firm, resolute. And, he has learned much. “It’s been non-stop since November 30,” he said recently during a visit to the Oxford Leader office.

42 Strong Foundation off to fast start, making difference in young lives

An idea first discussed by co-founders Buck Myre and Scott Claxton roughly midway through December 2021, 42 Strong – the Tate Myre Foundation – has already started making a difference in the lives in over 200 middle and high school students throughout Oxford. A registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, 42 Strong is wrapping up their responsibilities with the National Mentoring Resource Center’s (NMRC) office in Michigan to become certified in the Quality Mentoring Program.

June 29

Time to build bridges to the community

It’s been about seven months since that horrible day in November. The day a student is alleged to shoot and kill four of his classmates, while wounding seven others at Oxford High School. And, for almost as long, the Oxford School Board has been silent, allowing many in the community to openly criticize their actions. Those days are done. “I think we as a board realized we were not engaging enough with the community,” school board president Tom Donnelly said Friday morning. “We understand our silence was upsetting to the community.” A month ago, he said, the board finally figured it out. They started “listening” he said and what the board heard were only negative voices and not just the voice of the community, they also heard voices of public relations firms, attorneys and consultants.

For Davis it’s time to enjoy recreation, instead of working it

After 27 years with the parks and recreation department come July 1, Ron Davis will no longer be Oxford Township Parks and Recreation executive director. The parks and recreation commission hired township resident Phil Castonia, 43, to take over the department’s helm. He has worked the last 16 years for Oakland County Parks and Recreations. Prior to that he worked for Ron as the township’s Assistant Parks Director from 2003 to 2006.