2022: The Year Reviewed

Part Two of two parts.

June 1

Superintendent releases statement after Texas shooting

Following an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Oxford Community School District Superintendent Ken Weaver released a statement on the district’s website and sent via email to families in the district about the shooting and the potential impact of the news on Oxford students. As of press time, the Associated Press reported 19 children and two adults had died in the Texas shooting. “Our hearts are shattered once again with the news of the school

shooting in Texas . . .” the statement read, in part.

Safety path could get federal funding

A proposed safety path on N. Oxford and Ray roads has received support from U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-8th District), who will submit the nearly $375,000 funding request when the federal government budgets for the 2023 fiscal year.

Cleanup day in downtown Oxford

The Oxford Downtown Development Authority (DDA) held a downtown cleanup day on Sunday, May 22. Volunteers came out to repair the gazebo in Centennial Park, prepare the space at 15 N. Washington for paving and landscape throughout the DDA area.

June 8

New weapons detection technology at OHS

This week, students (or anyone) going into Oxford High School will notice something new: weapons detec­tion kiosks at one of the schools front entrances. Oxford Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver emailed par­ents and students last week about the weap­ons detection systems. “After much review, we have accepted the opportunity to take part in a free trial with a weapons detection product from Evolv Technology,” the statement read.

Lions White Cane sale

Once again this year, the Oxford Lions Club will be out in force at local crossroads selling their famed blue, White Cane cards. Unfortunately long-standing Lions Club member Charles “Charlie” Garrard passed away on May 31. Garrard, who lived in Metamora was 75 years old and was a member of the Lions for 50 years.

Concert to benefit mural

The community spirit is alive and well in Oxford! Last month members of the Lakepoint Community Church on W. Drahner Road organized a benefit concert to help ease the cost of downtown Oxford’s Community Mural. The mural will be painted on the wall of Sister’s Family Hair Care, 19 N. Washington Street. Painter/artist Nick Hottman started the mural last week and hopes to be finished by the middle of this month. Hottman is a 2001 Oxford High School graduate. The concert was May 22 at the American Legion Walter Fraser Post 108, E. Drahner Rd.

June 15

Oxford students, supporters demand action to end gun violence

Oxford High School students know firsthand the horror and devastation of a school shooting and on Saturday they rallied to demand lawmakers make meaningful changes so more people do not die needlessly from gun violence. About 600 supporters – students, parents, family, friends, community members – gathered in Centennial Park in downtown Oxford to demand gun reform laws in the wake of more mass shootings at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas on May 24 and at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York on May 14. No Future Without Today, a nonprofit student-led initiative organized by survivors from Oxford High School, organized the event and partnered with the national March For Our Lives group.

Vacant lot downtown transformed to Washington Square

Since 1971 when the Oakland Hotel was demolished, there has been a vacant lot on the west side of N. Washington Street. Over the years it’s been used for a few things like a farmers market, but for the most part it has remained vacant, slowly deteriorating. That has changed. Residents will notice the busted up concrete has been replaced with new blacktop and on the wall to the north of the lot is a brand new mural. “We wanted to create a community space, a place where teens, or anyone can hang out,” Oxford Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Kelly Westbrook said. “We’re calling it ‘Washington Square.’”

Accident claims life of Oxford resident

An 82-year-old Oxford Township man has died after he turned into the path of a tandem gravel hauler and was struck in Oxford Township, according to a release from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened about 8:36 a.m. on a wet and rainy June 8. The man, Michael Hogan, was driving his 2012 Buick LaCrosse north on Lapeer Road and entering the intersection of Drahner Road.

Military Appreciation Day honors slain students

On June 1, the Oxford High School Varsity Baseball team held their annual Military Appreciation game honoring the great service and sacrifice of our military men and women. This year they also honored and presented a special gift to the families of the four children whose lives were taken on November 30, Hana St. Juliana, Justin Shilling, Tate Mrye, and Madisyn Baldwin.

Fourth grader’s actions garner award

The morning announcements at Oxford Elementary School on June 8 included some special guests who presented a very important award to OES fourth-grader Sebastian Robertson for his heroic response during a recent medical emergency. On May 3, Sebastian quickly sprang into action when he saw a fellow student collapse in his classroom. By his own accord, Sebastian ran to get the AED from the hall to aid his teacher in responding to the emergency. Thankfully the student is well and fully recovered.

June 22

Students go to Federal Court for change

For about an hour last Friday morning, the group Change 4 Oxford held a video press conference with members of the Michigan media announcing 20 Oxford students were filing a lawsuit in federal court aimed at forcing the Oxford Community School District’s board and administration “to make policy changes the students and parents feel are required for effective learning to resume, especially after what has been, for many, another lost school year.”

Superintendent takes it ‘one day at a time’

Suffice to say school districts across the state and nation have gone through hard times in light of Covid-19 shutdowns. In Oxford, the day-to-day operations were further complicated with the Nov. 30, 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School. Ken Weaver, 56, knew all that when accepted the job as Superintendent of Oxford Community Schools. In March, he replaced Tim Throne. Since then, many of the sometimes weekly school board meetings he has sat through and listened to students and parents healing and angry complain to the board and the administration – sometimes hours at a time. Through it all, he has stood firm, resolute. And, he has learned much. “It’s been non-stop since November 30,” he said recently during a visit to the Oxford Leader office.

42 Strong Foundation off to fast start, making difference in young lives

An idea first discussed by co-founders Buck Myre and Scott Claxton roughly midway through December 2021, 42 Strong – the Tate Myre Foundation – has already started making a difference in the lives in over 200 middle and high school students throughout Oxford. A registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, 42 Strong is wrapping up their responsibilities with the National Mentoring Resource Center’s (NMRC) office in Michigan to become certified in the Quality Mentoring Program.

June 29

Time to build bridges to the community

It’s been about seven months since that horrible day in November. The day a student is alleged to shoot and kill four of his classmates, while wounding seven others at Oxford High School. And, for almost as long, the Oxford School Board has been silent, allowing many in the community to openly criticize their actions. Those days are done. “I think we as a board realized we were not engaging enough with the community,” school board president Tom Donnelly said Friday morning. “We understand our silence was upsetting to the community.” A month ago, he said, the board finally figured it out. They started “listening” he said and what the board heard were only negative voices and not just the voice of the community, they also heard voices of public relations firms, attorneys and consultants.

For Davis it’s time to enjoy recreation, instead of working it

After 27 years with the parks and recreation department come July 1, Ron Davis will no longer be Oxford Township Parks and Recreation executive director. The parks and recreation commission hired township resident Phil Castonia, 43, to take over the department’s helm. He has worked the last 16 years for Oakland County Parks and Recreations. Prior to that he worked for Ron as the township’s Assistant Parks Director from 2003 to 2006.

July 6

Schools project $88 million budget for 2022-23 school year

The Oxford school board approved the General Fund budget for the 2022-2023 school year with revenues calculated at $88,237,328 – about $4,000 more than the final amended budget for the 2021-22 school year. The school year started July 1, 2022 and ends on June 30, 2023. According to Sam Barna, Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations the increased revenues expected are from a $400 increase in per pupil allowance by the state. Last year the district received $8,700 per full time student, this year the allowance is $9,100. Barna is expecting enrollment in Oxford Community Schools to be the same as last school year, 7,058 full time equivalent students.

Mudders back in Oxford

Last month the population of Oxford grew (at least temporarily) substantially as the Tough Mudder event wrapped up another successful weekend. According to Evert Sers, Tough Mudder Director of Live Events, the June 18-19 event had about 5,500 participants. “It was a great event,” he said. “We had beautiful weather and I think the attendees really enjoyed it.” Tough Mudder has used the Koenig Sand & Gravel property on Lakeville Road since 2017, minus a COVID break in 2020.

Rowley inducted into Hall of Fame

One thing you can say about Oxford resident and former Oxford Varsity Football Coach Maurice “Bud” Rowley is, he is consistent. He likes to win. On June 24 he won again – being inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame along with 13 other coaches. A plaque with his photo and accomplishments will be displayed at the University of Michigan. “I’m 73 years old,” Rowley said. “And, bless the man upstairs, I’m living my best life. I get to work with my son every day and my first grandson was just born.”

July 13

Strawberry Fest returns to Leonard 70 years celebrated

On the front page of the July 4, 1952 Oxford Leader there was a little notice, merely a paragraph long announcing, “There will be a strawberry and’ ice cream festival, from 4 to 9 p. m, at the fire hall in Leonard. This is for the benefit of the Addison Township fire department. Also from 2 to 7 p. m. at Lakeville Corners. 35c a dish or 3 dishes for $1.” This Saturday, 70 years later, firefighters from the Addison Township Fire Department are still selling strawberry sundaes as a fundraiser in Leonard. After a COVID break, this weekend the Strawberry Fest returns to downtown Leonard in all its glory.

Oxford schools continuing to increase safety

For Jill Lemond safety in Oxford Community Schools is personal. Not only because it’s her job as Assistant Superintendent of Safety and Operations, but also because her kids attend Oxford schools. “It is personal, not just for me,” Lemond said, “but for our entire staff. We have over 400 students in our schools whose parents work in the district. So, safety is personal.” Lemond has worked for the district for 12 years. She admits after the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School efforts to increase the health and safety of students and staff have been in the forefront for the district. However, she is also fast to point out Oxford had already implemented plans for safety. “We have invested in safety for over 10 years,” she said. “We had a head start over many other districts.”

NOTA tax renewal headed for August primary ballot

When voters head to the polls for the Aug. 2 Primary Election, they will be asked to continue funding a local transportation system that assists senior citizens and people unable to drive due to health issues and/or financial constraints. The North Oakland Transportation Authority’s (NOTA) is requesting a five-year millage renewal from voters in Orion, Oxford and Addison townships.

July 20

Cost projections spike for new Addison Township Library

Final costs for the new Addison Township Public Library building were presented on July 12, at the New Building Committee meeting. According to James Baldiga, president of the library’s board of trustees, “This total is no longer an estimate or a projection. The established total cost for site preparation and new building construction is now $1.78 million This represents a 25% increase over projections. A week ago we were looking at $150,000 loan to meet our goal. Now we’ll need a $530,000 loan.” The original projection to build the new library was $1.3 million.

Taking care of business

Dress codes, updating policies, making annual designations and getting “heads up” for their August meeting was all part of the Oxford Community School’s July 12 board meeting. Convened at Oxford High School’s Performing Arts Center, this meeting, unlike many this past year, was barely attended by members of the community. All board members were present.

Happy 80th birthday, Lew

Lew Wilson retired was a counselor from Oxford Community Schools in 2005. On July 10, 17 years since his retirement, about 40 former students traveled to Ludington, MI to celebrate his 80th birthday. He joined the Oxford staff in 1969. In his 36 years in Oxford he taught junior high band and choir from 1969 to 1979, then he started doing the same at Oxford High School. From 1995 until retirement in 2005 he was a counselor at the high school. “We had kids representing classes from 1973 to 1996, from the band and from the choir. It was very special. I’m very appreciative of all the friendships and the opportunity to connect with them,” Wilson said.

July 27

‘He was like an angel’

An Amazon driver alerted a local family that their home was on fire. The Buss family doesn’t believe in coincidences – there had to be more to it. “I don’t believe it just happened,” Oxford Township resident Larry Buss said. “For a package to be delayed for a day and then to have an Amazon driver make a delivery at 4 in the morning on our street (Bellwood Court) and to see there was fire in our garage. It wasn’t a coincidence. He was like an angel.” Last Tuesday morning July 19, the Buss family, Larry, his wife Mindy, their children Lily, 10, Johnny, 6, their two dogs Bradey and Reilly and Moose, were awakened early. All survived, but the family wants to find the Amazon driver so they can thank him.

Lake Orion, Oxford DDAs ‘Soiree’ to support downtown Holly rebuilding efforts

Lake Orion’s and Oxford’s DDAs have proven they are stronger working together to support their communities, and now the two are hoping that that strength will help support another downtown historic community recently ravaged by fire. A six-alarm fire destroyed a significant portion of Holly’s Battle Alley area on June 21. Businesses affected include the Holly Hotel, Battle Alley Arcade Antiques Mall and Andy’s Place restaurant.

Oxford DDA gets $250K infusion

At the July 20 Oxford Village Council meeting Kelly Westbrook was smiling. The Oxford Downtown District Authority (DDA) Director had some good news to share – the DDA was awarded a quarter million dollar grant from the Consumer’s Energy Foundation. “We will look to makeover the back areas of the buildings in town,” she said on Wednesday morning. “This is such a big deal for Oxford. We were one of only two communities to receive the grant out of the entire state. Ashley Ross, on our board, has been crucial in all grants we receive. She has helped every step of the way and I am so grateful for her commitment to our Downtown and this community.” According to a press release from Consumers Energy, Oxford and Muskegon Heights each will receive $250,000 for “major downtown and community transformations.” The grants are part of the foundation’s annual Prosperity Awards.

August 3

School notified of $700K grant

At the end of July, Oxford Community Schools (OCS) received some good news. Word came down the pike they were in line for a $707,600 grant from the U.S. Department of Education. And, the word was something they had been waiting on for about nine months. According to a press release from the Department of Education, the grant was part of a program called School Emergency Response to Violence (SERV). The grant will be used to support ongoing efforts that improve the safety and well-being of students, staff, and families at Oxford High School. These funds also will help to provide counseling and mental health services to students and school staff.

Ava wows them with voice

The 17th season of television’s America’s Got Talent got a little taste of Oxford last week, when Ava Swieczkowski opened up to sing and share her soul to judges, an in house audience and nearly 6 million Americans. “I was nervous walking on the stage because it was all so new and I knew I would have to open up and share my story,” Swieczkowski – who goes by the stage name Ava Swiss, said. “But once I started singing, I grew comfortable fast. It felt like I was born for this moment.” The episode, which aired on July 26 on NBC, was Swiss’ audition before a studio audience, judges Simon Cowell, model Heidi Klum, actress Sofia Vergara, and comedian Howie Mandel. It was taped this past April in Pasadena, California. Swiss graduated from Oxford High School this last May.

Barlass joins OCS as district’s first Executive Director of Student Services & Wellness

In light of the tragic events on Nov. 30, 2021 the Oxford Community School district has created a new position to help the district help students, staff and the community. Since July, Todd Barlass, 52, has been in meetings with school administration getting ready for the upcoming school year. According to the district, Barlass is the Executive Director of Student Services and Wellness, “a new position which was inspired by staff, parent and student feedback and part of our three-year plan to reclaim Oxford.”

August 10

Primary election over – local props pass

The August 2 Primary Election is over and the results are in. In Oxford, 6,428 people cast their ballots out of the 21,514 registered voters (29.8 percent). In Addison Township the percentage was up slightly with 36.2 percent (4,663) of the 12,851 registered voters casting ballots. The August 2 Primary Election is over and the results are in. In Oxford, 6,428 people cast their ballots out of the 21,514 registered voters (29.8 percent). In Addison Township the percentage was up slightly with 36.2 percent (4,663) of the 12,851 registered voters casting ballots. Addison voters also approved millage questions for the fire department and for police operations – proposals 1 and 2, respectively. Proposal 1, for advanced life support and ambulance service in the township passed 1,418 for, 518 against. Proposal 2, for police, passed 1,329 to 600 against. Voters were also asked to vote for one of three candidates to run for township trustee, with a term to expire on Nov. 20, 2024. Three Republicans who ran were Mary Frost (723 votes), Ron Renaud (252 votes) and Ken Matheis (171 votes). There were two “unassigned” write-in votes. There were no Democrat candidates.

988 suicide prevention phone number has Oxford connections

Recently it was announced Michigan had joined the nation in “transitioning” to the 988 dialing code for suicide prevention. If a person is in crisis, they can dial the easy-to-remember 988 number on their phone and talk to trained personnel. What some may not know is the idea for an easier way to get immediate help started at the American Legion Walter Fraser Post 108, on E. Drahner Road. “Post members Rick Donovan and Darrin Hafeli worked together to make this happen,” Post Service Officer Fred Censullo said. “If someone is suicidal they are not going to remember a 10-digit number they wanted something simpler.”

Deputies Rafalski and Oxford there to help Oxford students

Multiple comfort K9s, including one named Oxford, were taken to Oxford High School by their handlers when the school reopened after the tragic shooting in November. Oxford’s partner is Deputy Scott Rafalski. They’ve worked together since last school year at Oxford Middle School. “Instead of sniffing, barking and biting, Oxford just likes to give out hugs,” Rafalski said. “We’re in the middle school now, and will move up to the high school one day.” Oxford turned nine months old this past July 21.

August 17

Parents speak out at school board meeting

Last Tuesday’s Oxford Community School board meeting saw parents fill Oxford High School’s Performing Arts Center. They showed up for a chance to speak and share their frustrations with the board since the Nov. 30 shooting at OHS, and in particular to respond to a mass email school board Tom Donnelly had sent out the day before. Donnelly’s email was in response to attorney Ven Johnson releasing information regarding the actions of one of the school’s security staff during the shooting. According to the attorney, the security guard told investigators she thought the shooting was a drill and when she walked past Tate Myre after he had been shot, she thought he had makeup on for that drill.

Locals leary about county transit millage

On Aug. 10, the Oakland County Board of Commissions OK’d ballot language for a 10-year countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot. The 0.95 mill, which is expected to raise $66.2 million in the first year, would replace three existing transit millage, including the expiring SMART millage in areas where it exists, and provide more than $20 million for new services. The measure would eliminate opt-outs in the county, jurisdictions that don’t participate in or provide property tax revenue to fund SMART. Both Oxford Township Supervisor Jack Curtis and Addison Township Supervisor Bruce Pearson are not fans of the millage. “Their plan is not rapid transit. If these non profits and hospitals need to get people to work, let them pay a wage so they can buy a vehicle. Let them support the damn thing. Not us. Our NOTA (North Oakland Transportation Authority) serves our community. That’s why we voted for our millage. This thing is not something I want,” Curtis said.

Oxford Women’s Club turns 90

This November the Oxford Women’s Club hits a milestone. “We started on Nov. 4, 1932,” club president and Addison Township resident Nancy Martin said. “One of the first things the club did was supply milk money for area kids.”

August 24

Schools host ‘tele town hall’

In preparation for tomorrow’s first day of class at Oxford Community Schools, the district hosted a “tele town hall” meeting last week to go over the district’s back to school and three year recovery plan. The meeting was on Aug. 15, and according to district officials almost 800 people participated. The meeting lasted for about an hour and half. The format had moderator Ben Seltzer sharing questions for the district to answer – some questions were live, others texted. During the town hall, Superintendent Ken Weaver and other administrators shared highlights from the district’s 22-page plan for safety, mental health and education. Weaver said there will also be opportunities for parents to offer feedback with in-person meetings planned for September and October.

10-year-old is already a racing ‘elite’

What do you do when you’re 10 years old and your family lives on what once was a 25-acre farm in Oxford? If you’re Joey Vicari you practice motocross, of course. Earlier this month Joey was one of 20,000 riders who attempted to qualify at the Monster Energy American Motorcycle Association (AMA) Amateur National Motocross Championship and only 42 racers per class qualified. Joey was one of them. The Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship took place at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, from Aug. 1, through Aug 6.

‘Cats take to the field this Thursday

This Thursday Oxford High School’s varsity football team travels east to Romeo High School to kickoff their 2022 season. Oxford High School Varsity Football head coach Zach Line has been working with the Wildcats since July to get players ready. Last year Oxford finished the season with a 6-5 overall record, including a win in the first round of Michigan High School Athletic Association playoffs. They lost in the second round on Nov. 5, 42-7 to Rochester Adams High School. They finished the regular season by winning four games in a row to finish 3-2 in league play and 5-4 overall.

August 31

Schools open weapons detecting kiosks to parents

The halls of all Oxford Community School buildings were busy with students and staff as of last Thursday, however before entering the hallways students of the high school will present their valid identifications to be scanned and then walk through new weapons detecting kiosks. Prior to the first day of school, parents and students were allowed to “test” the new safety feature. According to schools superintendent of safety and operations Jill Lemond, about 80 people came to the test. The families were shown how the Evolv weapons detecting kiosks work and given a presentation on school safety.

Library speakers to help community heal

For those who think libraries only have books, think again. Case in point is the Oxford Public Library. Starting in September they will host a two-part series called, “Healing the Community” with two keynote speakers, Gretchen Moran Marsh, Ph.D., and Lee E. Meadows, Ph. D. The speakers will talk about what happened in Oxford and how the community can move forward with “strength and resilience.” “We realized we were coming up on the anniversary of the shooting in November,” said Jaema Berman, head of the library’s Adult Services since January. “We felt it was imperative for the library to reach out to the community and start the healing process in a more public manner.”

New parks director says, ‘It’s nice to be home’

If there’s one thing since July that Phil Castonia has heard over and over again, it’s this: “You have some mighty big shoes to fill.” When folks in these parts say that to him, he smiles and replies, “I know. It’s tough to follow a guy like that.” Since July 1, Castonia, 43, has been leading the Oxford Township Parks and Recreation Department. Prior to his hiring, that position had been filled for 27 years by Ron Davis.

September 7

Group sues Leonard Clerk, council over marijuana ballot language

The little Village of Leonard, population around 380, found itself involved in what looks like a state-wide movement. On Aug. 24, legal counsel for the village, Oakland County and the Oakland Cares Coalition were before the Honorable Judge Yasmine Poles of the Oakland County Circuit Court in an online hearing. The coalition went before Judge Poles to force the village and county to change the village’s Nov. 8 ballot language because, as their attorney Anderson Grandstaff said, the language was “prejudicial.” They sought to compel the Village Clerk and Village Council to draft and certify revised ballot question language regarding a proposed ordinance addressing recreational marijuana establishments in the Village.

Meet the champions

Oxford High School’s varsity girls golfing team won the Oakland County D2 girls golf championship Aug. 31 at the Links at Crystal Lake in Pontiac. The Wildcats shot a 329 to finish first, ahead of runner-up St. Catherine (344) and third-place South Lyon East (358).

42 mile run for 42 Strong Foundation

Following the motto of “Trust, Love, Build,” putting others first and embracing the team concept the 42 Strong – the Tate Myre Foundation gaining ground and making a positive difference in the lives of over 200 students in the community. On Sept. 18, one of the group’s Team Leaders, , will end a one-day, 42-mile run at the Legacy Center, “We are working on having any of the 42 Strong kids that would like to run the last mile or so to do so,” Adult Group Leader Joel McCormick said.

September 14

Leonard prevails in pot lingo case

The last ditch efforts of the shadowy “Ballot Question Committee” Oakland Cares Coalition to force the Village of Leonard and the Oakland County Clerk’s office to change ballot language to something favoring the coalition’s liking has gone up in smoke. On Sept. 7, while granting a motion to expedite, the Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed a Sept. 2 decision by Oakland County Circuit Court which allowed the village to keep its Nov. 2 ballot language regarding recreational marijuana establishments in village limits. Counsel for the Oakland Cares Coalition, attorney Anderson Grandstaff, filed for the appeal after Circuit Court Judge Yasmine Poles sided with the village and county clerk’s counsel in changing the ballot language.

Wildcats take to the field!

Before the start of Friday’s cross-town rivalry against Lake Orion High School, Oxford ran onto their home field with banners waving. The game started Oxford’s way, with the Wildcats chewing up nearly all of the first quarter. They drove down the field, only to be stalled inside LO’s 10 yard line, and settled for a field goal. Lake Orion eventually won the game 28-10 and the Double O trophy.

Survivor gifts from Oxford with love

As many in the Oxford area can attest, healing can be an elusive animal. What works for one, may not work for another. In the case of one Oxford High School shooting survivor, a summer’s long act of helping others has helped her in the healing process. On Friday, Sept. 2, Ella Klimowicz, 18 and her family hand delivered stuffed Wildcats, handwritten cards, worry stones and trinkets of love to students and staff who survived last May’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX. The Klimocwiczs also delivered cards from Oxford Community Schools staff to staff at the Uvalde elementary school. On the cards they pinned maroon and white ribbons (Uvalde’s school colors). “And on the white part were paw prints representing Oxford, so it kinda’ united us together.”

New ‘niches’ in Addison Township

On a perfect Friday morning with blue skies, white clouds and a slight breeze, the old Lakeville Cemetery in Addison Township received some new structures. Using a crane, straps and man-power five columbariums were set in place towards the back of the cemetery. According to township clerk Pauline Bennett, the township board purchased the columbariums in 2021 for $177,435. “The Board preferred that the cemetery be available for residents for future use and this expansion allows for that growth,” she said.

September 21

Donnelly resigns

It was business as usual at last Tuesday night’s Oxford School Board meeting. President Tom Donnelly led the meeting, the board listened, talked and voted. When the night was done the meeting ended. There was no indication of what would happen the next day. On Wednesday, Oxford Schools Superintendent released the following statement. “This afternoon, September 14, School Board President Tom Donnelly announced he is resigning from the Oxford Community Schools Board effective today. We are very appreciative to Mr. Donnelly for his years of dedicated service. We will communicate further information in regards to the open school board position as it becomes available.” Donnelly has been on the school board since 2016.

Royalty ‘crowned’

All the pomp and circumstance Oxford could muster for Friday night’s Homecoming was on display

at Wildcat Stadium. During the halftime show the king and queen were crowned — Eli Tabert and Lexi Owens.

Quilting for a cause

Earlier this month the Miracle Quilts-Quilts for Our Wounded Troops group started its 14th year of offering comfort to those in need. “Prior to COVID, we have delivered over 9,000 quilts to veterans or their families,” Miracle Quilts founder Carole Carroll of Addison Township said. “The funny thing is we have no big foundations funding our group. Regular people just give.” The program was created to honor the service and sacrifice of U.S. Army PFC Joseph Miracle. Miracle was a Brandon Township resident who died on July 5, 2007 serving during Operation Enduring Freedom. He died of wounds sustained from enemy small-arms fire and indirect fire in the Watapur Valley of Kunar Province, Afghanistan.

Family makes donation in mother’s honor

Last Thursday family members of Gertrude “Gert” Curtis gathered at the North Oakland Transportation Authority (NOTA) headquarters in Oxford Village to dedicate a new flagpole. “On behalf of the NOTA employees, NOTA board and our communities we are so grateful for your thoughtful donation of a beautiful flagpole from the Curtis family in memory of Gert Curtis,” Lynn Gromaski, Executive Director of NOTA said. The flagpole and landscaping are in front of the NOTA facility at 675 Glaspie St. The donation was nearly $1,400.

September 28

2nd board member resigns

And then there were five. Last week, a week after Oxford School Board President Tom Donnelly resigned, board treasurer Korey Bailey also tendered his resignation. In a statement to the community, Superintendent Ken Weaver said, “This afternoon, September 19, School Board Treasurer Korey Bailey announced that he is resigning from the Oxford Community Schools Board effective today. We are very thankful for the years he has served our students and staff through the most challenging of times.” Said Bailey, “My decision was made up when I left that September special meeting because I knew I could not consider myself a man of integrity and stay on the board. I was furious when we left the closed session and wanted to resign on the spot, but I am also one to hold my emotions to think things through . . .”

If one’s good, two’s better

Starting this week, Nick Hottmann, a 2001 Oxford High School graduate and now muralist from Idaho will be in town with the tools of his trade to paint his second mural in Oxford this year. Earlier in the summer he painted a mural in the northwest quadrant of Oxford Village. Now, he’s in the southeast quad. He will paint the east wall of Creative Embroidery, 10 E. Burdick St. as part of the Oxford Downtown Development Authority’s Community Courtyards & Placemaking project. The theme for this mural will highlight Oxford’s history including years when the village, township and schools were founded, historic industry like gravel mining, businesses, sports icons like Ty Cobb and entertainers like the Radio Lone Ranger who have connections to Oxford.

FD Station 3 moving forward

At a special meeting of the Oxford Township Board of Trustees on Sept. 21, the board approved a $164,100 bid to start Phase 1 of Oxford Fire Department Station #3. Starting this week, crews from Saradan Construction will start clearing and land balancing property for the new fire station, to be located on N. Lapeer Rd., north of Metamora Rd. There were two other bids received for this work, one from Webster Excavating ($172,300) and the other from BnV Earthmovers ($184,504). Saradan Construction is located on Lakeville Rd. in the township.

October 5

New officers for school board

A whittled down Oxford Board of Education met Sept. 27 at Leonard Elementary School for their regular monthly meeting. This was the first school board meeting without the past president and past treasurer Tom Donnelly and Korey Bailey, respectively. The first order of business for the board of five was to select new officers. The board elected Dan D’Alessandro as president, Cha d Griffith as vice president, Heather Shafer as treasurer and Mary Hanser as secretary.

Scarecrow Festival brings lots of smiles downtown

This past Sunday was the perfect day for Oxford’s annual Scarecrow Festival. Oxford Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Kelly Westbrook said, “Never have I seen so many people fit in Oxford!” She estimated about 2,000 people visited downtown for the fun, which included a 5K run, pie-eating contest, chili cook-off and a lot more.

Pearson makes a splash locally and in the state

On September 25, at the Michigan High School Coaches Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, swim coach JohnPearson was officially named to the hall. The ceremony was in Mt. Pleasant at Central Michigan University’s Student Activities Center. A photo of Pearson and his biography, are both now on display with other Hall of Fame coaches at the university’s Bovee Center.

October 12

Schultz, Reis selected for Oxford School Board

The Oxford Board of Education is now running on all cylinders and with a full seven trustees. At a special meeting on Oct. 5, Erin Reis and Colleen Schultz were appointed to fill two vacancies on the board. Reis will fill the remaining term of Tom Donnelly who resigned in September. That term ends Dec. 31, 2024. Schultz will fill the term of Korey Bailey, who resigned a week after Donnelly. This term ends on Dec. 31.

New ‘Recovery Coordinator’ for Oxford Schools here ‘to serve’

After the November 30 tragedy at Oxford High School moved deftly to design and impliment a three-year recovery plan for students, staff and community. Out of that plan came the creation of an Executive Director of Student Services and Wellness, “a new position which was inspired by staff, parent and student feedback and part of our three-year plan to reclaim Oxford” and a Recovery Coordinator. Oxford’s first Recovery Coordinator is Laura Azoni.

October 19

14-year-old arrested for threats

A 14-year-old Oxford Township boy was arrested at his home Oct. 12 by Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies after posting pictures on social media of three handguns and claiming he would kill people of Jewish descent. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, a Juvenile Court referee authorized the boy’s placement at Oakland County Children’s Village. A hearing set for Oct. 13 was adjourned until until today (Oct. 19) as Sheriff’s detectives seek charges against the boy. The release stated the boy is being held without bond.

Oxford Fire chief to retire at the end of the year

For nearly five decades, Chief Pete Scholz helped build, shape and strengthen the Oxford Fire Department. Now, he’s ready to say goodbye. “It’s time to let the younger people take over,” he said. “I think I’ve done about as much as I can do with the department. It’s time for fresh ideas. It’s time to pass it on to the next generation.” On Wednesday evening, the Oxford Township Board voted 7-0 to approve, “with regret,” the chief’s retirement request. His last day will be Dec. 31.

New Addison Library Director feeling at home

It’s been three months since Rosie Walker took over the reins as Addison Township Library Director and she is still excited about her job. She replaced Dennis Hillers on July 11. “Addison Township is a rich and exciting community,” she said on the mark of her third month anniversary as librarian. “I am more than privileged to serve and the longer I’m here I see how special this community is, how beautiful it is, the community pride, the trust between neighbors and the history. Through understanding that, as librarian, I want to support, enrich and empower this community.”

October 26

Nov. 30 assailant pleads guilty

It’s been nearly a year since carnage broke out in the halls of Oxford High School, leaving four students dead, six students, one teacher wounded and an entire community scarred. At a regularly scheduled pretrial hearing on Monday, it took Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe less than 30 minutes to read charges and accept guilty pleas for 24 counts from shooter Ethan Crumbley. Crumbley, now 16, pleaded guilty to the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at OHS. He was 15 years old when he shot and murdered Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Mrye, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling. The plea deal means there will be no trial. Judge Rowe said a sentencing date will be determined after a Feb. 9 hearing.

Witches Night Out

Those darned witches took over downtown Oxford last Saturday. It was nothing to be worried about, just the Downtown Development Authorities annual Witches Night celebration. Witches of every make, stripe and age enjoyed great weather and fun.

She deserves a break today!

If you happened to visit the Oxford McDonald’s on Friday, you were one of the many who were part of a special day for General Manager Patty King. After 44 years of service beneath those famous Golden Arches, Patty retired on Oct. 14 and numerous people visited the eatery throughout her last shift to say goodbye and say “thank you” for all her years of smiling service to the community.

November 2

If you’re voting in person, polls open at 7 a.m., Nov. 8

f you haven’t already submitted an absentee ballot, and plan on voting in person here’s where you vote in both Oxford and Addison townships next Tuesday, Nov. 8. The polls open at 7 in the morning and close at 8 p.m. Polling places are handicap accessible and Braille and audio versions are available if needed.

Schools welcome Vernier as new School Safety Administrator

For a little over a week, James Vernier, 48, has been getting the lay of the land in regards to Oxford Community Schools. On Oct. 24 he took a position with the district as School Safety Administrator. On the third day of his one-year at-will contract with the district he said, “I can tell you this, hands down, Oxford is the safest school district in the state, if not the country. That’s the reality. The perception to some in the community, however, is that it might not be. I hope to get the perception to match the reality. I want to improve that and maintain our level of safety and security going forward.” Before coming to Oxford, Vernier had 28 years in law enforcement and assessment.

OMS to get extra security

Last Thursday, Oxford Community Schools announced they placed an order for two Evolv weapons detection systems to be installed at Oxford Middle School. “We will be planning a presentation and demonstration of the Evolv weapons detection system for middle school families to attend. More information will be coming on those details in the near future,” Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver said in a statement. “This past 11 months have been difficult for us all as we heal and navigate our new reality and all that accompanies it. Providing a safe and secure environment for our students is vital in their ability to learn and grow. Our hope is this added layer of protection will help aid in that safety for our students, staff, and parents.”

November 9

Oxford students take their sorrow and use it for good

The one-year anniversary of the mass shooting in Oxford High School is fast approaching and the healing for students, staff and community continues. The pathway to healing for one former OHS student and 18 current students has meant reaching out to students who this May shared a similar tragic experience. Current students of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program (IB) and Zoe Touray, 18, who graduated from OHS last year will be in Uvalde, TX on Nov. 18-20 to show support for student survivors of the May 24 Robb Elementary mass shooting, where 19 students and two teachers were murdered and 17 others were wounded.

Paying respect

On a sunny and warm Sunday, scouts from Pack 108 gathered at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Oxford Village. They were there with rakes, leaf blowers, brooms and American flags. They were there to find grave markers of those who had served in the United States Armed Services, clean them and place flags. According to cemetery owner/caretaker Chris Acheson, there are over 200 veterans buried in the cemetery.

Don Graves one of the few WW2 veterans around

According to US Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, 167,284 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are alive in 2022. According to Jim Parkhurst, Oxford’s American Legion Walter Fraser Post 108 historian, “there’s only a handful left around here, five or six.” One of the “handful” is Don Graves, 98, who still lives in the area he has called home for most of his life. “I was born in Lake Orion before we moved up to Oxford when I was in the third grade,” he said recently, “I always like living in Oxford. I didn’t care too much for surrounding towns like Orion or Pontiac.”

November 16

And they’re off!

About 120 runners participated in the 33rd annual Turkey Trot 5k run/2k walk this past Saturday at Seymour Lake Township Park. The event was sponsored by Meijer, which provided frozen turkeys to all category winners from elementary to over 70-years-old. The first overall winner Lake Orion High School sophomore Raymond Lucero, who completed the five kilometer run with a time of 17 minutes and 45 seconds. The next runner in was Alex Pollack(male runner age 30-39) with a time of 17:54. In the 70-plus age group, Mary Ann Baxter finished first in her group with a time of 36 minutes and 28 seconds.

The election results are in!

Voters across the state turned out to vote on Nov. 8. According to the Oakland County Clerk’s unofficial results, 72 percent of the registered voters turned out in Addison Township; 64 percent in Oxford Township. The online reports showed 11,548 voters in Oxford turned out and 3,677 in Addison Township. Both Oxford Township and Addison Township clerks said the election went smoothly. In Oxford, 5,026 Absent Voter Ballots were counted by around 9 p.m. on Election Night. In Addison, 1,565 Absent Voter Ballots were counted by about 8:30 that night. Even though the Oakland County Transit proposal passed at the county level, locally voters in both townships were largely against it. In Oxford, 5,950 voted against the proposal; 4,976 voted in favor. In Addison, 2,110 voted against, 1,381 voted for the proposal.

Screech owl rescue complete

According to Krista Brady, of N. Baldwin Road in Oxford Township, she was on her way to drop off her children to school last Thursday morning, around 7. “We found her – and we confirmed, it’s a girl — right in the middle of Baldwin Road, sitting on the yellow lines this morning on our way to school. Cars were whizzing past her and she wasn’t moving. But she just sat there and stared at me, looking so scared.” Krista was told the owl (which the kids had named Spike before finding out it was a girl) was “most likely was hit by a car while hunting, and had some possible head trauma.”

Volunteer rangers make Addison parks accessible

Two weeks ago seven of these volunteer park Rangers were out on W. Leonard Road working on erosion control and general cleanup near a recently completed peer at the Lake George Nature Park. “Lake George now has a beautiful fishing pier which the Rangers have been planning for ever since this grant was first applied for in 2012,” Ranger Rod Blaszyk said. “Along with scenic trails winding along the lake and through the woods we continue to set a high bar of accomplishment for all to enjoy.”

November 23

Lighting up OHS with love Wildcat Remembrance starts Monday

Next week will be a week of many emotions in Oxford as the community reflects back on the tragic loss of life on Nov. 30, 2021. A mass shooting at Oxford High School took the lives of four beloved students, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Justin Schilling and Madisyn Baldwin. Six other students and a teacher were wounded by gunfire and in someway the entire community was hurt. To help the grieving and healing process, next week will be a week of remembrance culminating with Wildcat Remembrance Day on Nov. 30 When students and staff return to school next Monday they will be greeted with special lights – Christmas lights were put up in every hallway.

Holiday cheer

It was a gray, snowy 32-degree day last Thursday, however, Jeanne DiCicco and students from Oxford Schools LOFT program brightened up the day. DiCicco, special education teacher for Oxford and crew decorated downtown Oxford with holiday cheer. “They help us with everything we do,” Oxford Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Kelly Westbrook said. “I just love them.” The decorations are just part of the holiday traditions that will play out in Oxford in the weeks to come.

Oxford Library growing its community seed collection

When you go to the library these days, you never know what you’ll find. Gone (or not to be seen) are the drawers of cards of the Dewey Decimal System, however aside from books, audio and visual resources some libraries have something else for patrons – seed collections. From bean seeds, to tomato seeds, to azalea to watermelon seeds, Oxford Public Library has the seeds. The seed collection at Oxford Public Library consists of both flower and vegetable seeds.

Operation Warm: Helping wrap the Orion, Oxford communities in warm winter coats

Winter weather is upon us and several caring individuals in the Oxford and Orion and communities want to make sure that no one gets left out in the cold and are, instead, wrapped in a new winter coat. Matt Pfeiffer, owner of Northern Wholesale Flooring in Orion Township, is running Operation Warm to collect new and clean, gently used coats, hats, gloves and scarves to help keep people in the community warm this winter. Pfeiffer joined Oxford resident and philanthropist Connie Miller a few years ago to help with donations. Miller, who began the coat drive at Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ in the Village of Oxford, also runs the Free Meals program at the church on Wednesdays.

November 30

School board accepts Supt. Weaver’s resignation

The end of the Nov. 22 Oxford School Board meeting closed in dramatic fashion when school board president Dan D’ Alessandro read aloud a statement from Superintendent Ken Weaver. “It is with a heavy heart that I write to inform you that I have been placed on a medical leave by my doctor from November 23, 2022, until February 20, 2023. After much thought and reflection, I have decided to resign my position as superintendent of Oxford Community Schools with an effective date of February 21, 2023. Over the last month, my health, wellness, and my own recovery from the events of November 30th has been greatly impacted by the stress and responsibility of my position. With the deterioration of my health, I have come to understand that my own recovery path must now lead me away from Oxford Community Schools,” D’Alessandro read.

Goodfellow edition on sale this week

Starting Thursday, Dec. 1 through Saturday Dec. 3, members of the Oxford Lions Club will be out in full force selling Goodfellow newspapers. This is the local club’s 73rd anniversary selling their Goodfellow edition. They will sell papers at the intersections of Washington and Burdick streets, M-24 and Drahner Rd., and at Baldwin and Oakwood roads. Formed in 1947, the Oxford Lions Club has been helping area families ever since. A number of area families will be helped from the donations made through the sale. Proceeds will be used to purchase food only gift cards as well as gift cards to purchase presents for children. This is the club’s largest fund-raising endeavor of the year. The Oxford Leader has donated papers every year “for decades” to help the Lions reach their goals. This year the Lions will have 1,000 copies of this Oxford Leader edition to sell.

Former school board members break their silence

Just days before the Nov. 30, 2021 Oxford High School shooting anniversary, former Oxford Community Schools board members Tom Donnelly and Korey Bailey broke their silence. On Sunday they spoke privately with victims’ family members. On Monday, the two held a press conference to share information about the shooting and the district’s handling of it. To help them get their story out to the public they retained the services of retired TV investigative reporter Jim Kiertzner and attorney Bill Seikaly – both were at the conference. One of Donnelly and Baily’s main critiques of the district was lack of follow through of a policy that was adopted by the district in 2004 was never properly implemented. “Had we been trained on threat assessment, I believe the threat would have ended on Nov. 29th and Nov. 30 would just be another day in Oxford,” Bailey said.

December 7

Former board members say policies not followed

On Nov. 28 former Oxford School Board members Tom Donnelly and Korey Bailey stepped up before the media and spoke out about the district’s handling of the Nov. 30, 2021 high school shooting. In particular both said the district did not follow its own policies on handling threat assessment – Board Policy 8400. Both Donnelly and Bailey resigned their seats on the board this past September. At the Nov. 28 press conference, the former board treasurer said, “This board had been told over and over that the school had all the policies in place and that the team did everything right, but a bad thing still happened. They told us everything was in place. This could not be further from the truth . . . Had we been trained on threat assessment, I believe the threat would have ended on Nov. 29th and Nov. 30 would just be another day in Oxford.”

Addison Township author pens 9th book

At a young 70-plus years, Addison Township resident Catherine Ulrich Brakefield is enjoying her youth by promoting her newest and ninth book, Love’s Final Sunrise. “I never thought I’d be a writer,” she said. “I always loved being outside. Then I started writing for the church paper, writing manuals and then starting writing editorials for the LA View.” But, a writer she is – an award-winner author at that. She’s been writing faith-based historical romances novels (including a four-book “Destiny” series) since 2006 and completed two history books about Lapeer County. When asked why she started writing she quickly answered, “I wanted happy endings. In true life, as you know, there’s not always a happy ending. I want happy endings in all my books,” she said.

Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund to break ground for Hana’s Garden in spring 2023

The family of Hana St. Juliana has announced plans to create Hana’s Garden, a space designed to honor Hana and three other teens who died in a November 2021 shooting at Oxford High School. Work on the garden is expected to begin in the spring of 2023. It will be located at the Seymour Lake Township Park in Oxford. “The purpose of Hana’s Garden is to have a place for the community to remember the four students lost. We don’t want them or what happened to them to be forgotten,” said Steve St. Juliana, Hana’s father. According to Oxford Township Parks and Recreation Director, Phil Castonia, the garden will be about 25,000 square feet and be located just south of the Farmers Market, where the Gaga Ball Pit is currently. That pit will be removed.

December 14

Oxford Meijer hosted its annual Shop With A Hero event

For those who drove by the Oxford Meijer store last Thursday evening and noticed all sorts of police cars and the red lights of a fire engine, relax. Nothing bad happened, in fact, just the opposite. There were lots of smiles, giggles and warm hearts in the aisles of Meijer that night as the store invited area first responders to help deserving area children Christmas shop. Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies from Oxford, Orion and Brandon substations, Oxford Firefighters and Oxford Village Police officers were each assigned families to escort through the store. The responders were each given gift cards with certain amounts which the children could use to shop with. The responders kept track of money being spent. Throughout the year, each responder department fundraises for this event and then Meijer donates extra funds on top.

Have camera, will travel

So what do you do after a 30-year career as a graphic artist in Metro-Detroit? If you’re Oxford resident Jeff Morrison, 62, you start another career which would lead you to publish first a 322-page book, and follow that up with a 466-page, hardcover book. Guardians of Michigan: Architectural Sculpture of the Pleasant Peninsulas, just published by the University of Michigan Press features over 1,200 photos of sculpture found on over 360 structures from more than 100 towns throughout Michigan – including architectural sculptures from Oxford, Orion and Clarkston.

Group seeks to amend suit against Oxford schools

On November 29, a day after former Oxford School Board members Tom Donnelly and Korey Bailey told the community the Nov. 30, 2021 could have been avoided had the district implemented their threats assessment policy, the Grewal Law firm filed a motion to amend Change4Oxford’s lawsuit into a class action complaint against the Oxford School District. If the class action amendment is allowed, the group of plaintiffs involved would expand to include every single child in the Oxford School District. According to a release by the law firm, Change4Oxford is a student-parent group created after the Oxford High School shooting tragedy of Nov. 30, 2021.

December 21

Schools hire interim superintendent

In the span of almost 12 months, Oxford Community Schools had three superintendents. At last week’s School Board meeting, the district hired its fourth superintendent. On Dec. 13 the board hired Vickie L. Markavitch as interim superintendent while the district searches for a permanent replacement. She will start work on Jan. 9 and is slated to work until the end of June.

Community mourns loss of Marlene

Lifelong Leonard Village resident Marlene M. (nee Schlusler) Mallia, known for her generosity and warm smile, passed away December 14, 2022 peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was 86 years old. Marlene was the first female firefighter on the Addison Township Fire Department where she served for 25 years. On Nov. 12, 1997, The Oxford Leader reported she retired on Oct. 31 of that year. Reported the article, “Mallia’s most satisfying experience with the fire department was delivering babies. ‘I’ve delivered four babies . . . But every run has its satisfactions, especially if it goes well.’’ Marlene was known as a dedicated firefighter and paramedic.

42 Strong Hockey Classic fundraiser

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard will drop the ceremonial first puck and several members of the Detroit Red Wings Alumni Association are expected to participate in the inaugural 42 Strong Hockey Classic. The hockey game is set for Dec. 29 at the Detroit Skating Club and benefits “42 Strong – the Tate Myre Foundation.”

December 28

After 1st year group gives back, growing strong – 42 Strong

In a year’s time one local family has turned their grief of losing their son into a foundation that not only nourishes the minds and souls of its members, but also gives back to the community. 42 Strong – The Tate Myre Foundation is a mentoring program started in December 2021, after the Nov 30 mass shooting that saw four Oxford High School students murdered, six other students and one teacher injured. One of the students who lost his life was 16-year-old Tate Myre, his family – led by father Buck – started the foundation to keep the memory of Tate alive. The foundation supports a peer mentoring program which includes 19 adult team leaders, 123 high school-aged mentors and 129 middle school aged “mentees.”

Wreaths Across America and Oxford

Saturday, Dec. 17, was a chilly, snowy, windy day at Oxford’s Ridgelawn Cemetery, 99 W. Burdick St. It was a solemn day also. Volunteers from the community, as well as Boyscout Troop 366, scoured the cemetery grounds for the gravesites of United States veterans – over 200. On each gravesite a wreath was laid as part of Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies. According to Wreaths Across America website, “Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 3,700 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.” Locally, about 25 wreaths werealso placed on veteran gravesites at North Oxford Cemetery and Kingsbury Cemetery.

Band program picks up some cool wheels

On Dec. 16, at the Oxford Tractor Supply Company (TSC), the Oxford High School band program received a donation of not one, but two, brand new Bighorn Powersport utility terrain vehicles (UTV). The vehicles have a combined value of about $18,000. They will be used at band events like camp, competitions and football games to transport water, equipment and students and family members. The donation, by both TSC and Bighorn, started with a letter from Band Booster Kristy Follett. “On Nov. 10, I wrote a letter to an out-of-state acquaintance whose husband is an executive with TSC. I asked if she would pass my note along to her husband to connect me with someone in the organization. I shared my experience at the Booster meeting the night before,” Follet said in an email.