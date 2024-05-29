Abigail’s Pride festival on June 1

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

ORTONVILLE — Abigail’s Pride will host their third annual Pride in the Park event from 4-8 p.m. on June 1 at the Brandon Township Community Park, 1414 N. Hadley Road, Ortonville.

“This year’s Pride in the Park will be the same family-friendly pride festival that we have had the past few years, but even better,” said Abigail’s Pride founder Abigail Rowe. “The Brandon Township Community Park gives us the opportunity to include so much more in our festival than ever before.”

There will be over 60 vendors, nonprofit groups, and sponsors present at the event, including several food trucks. There will also be bounce houses, games, giveaways, entertainment and activities. Entrance to the event is free.

“I am so, so excited for everyone to see what we’ve been working on,” said Rowe. “And I can’t wait to share a day full of Pride with all of the people who are a part of, or who support, the LGBTQ community.”

For more information, vendor spotlights, and sponsors, see Abigail’s Pride on Facebook or abigailspride.com.

Abigail’s Pride is a nonprofit organization based in Ortonville, Michigan with a focus on expanding and deepening the education and support of LGBTQ+ families and allies within the community. It was founded by Rowe in 2021.