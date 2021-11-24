Addison Library director heading to Oxford

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Addison Township Public Library Director Jaema Berman is leaving. But she’s not going far: she has a new job as the Head of Adult Services at the Oxford Public Library, beginning Jan. 10, 2022.

“It’s been my privilege and honor to work with an incredibly dynamic and creative staff at the Addison Township Library for the last ten years,” Berman said in a statement. “Our small library is a powerful participant in building community connection and promoting the love of books and independent learning.”

Berman was hired in May 2011, while the Addison Library was going through a major transition: renovating and moving into its current location inside the Lakeville Towne Square strip mall. That first summer, she also launched a new website and Facebook page for the library that are still in active use.

In 2018, she was honored by her peers across the state as she received the Patron Services Award during the Loleta Fyan Small/Rural Libraries Conference “for her outstanding record of community partnerships, programming, and strong leadership.”

And at last week’s Addison Township Board meeting, Trustee Jacob Newby recognized her for her service. “It’s been outstanding,” he said. “She has really made our program successful.”

Township Supervisor Bruce Pearson agreed. “She’s been an excellent, excellent librarian,” he said.

The Addison Library is accepting applications for a new director. Candidates should have a Master’s of Library Science degree from an ALA accredited program and a State of Michigan professional Level 2 Certification.

“I know that we will find the perfect candidate to shepherd the community through the library’s upcoming building and reopening phase scheduled to take place within the next couple years,” Berman said. “Please consider applying or letting your colleagues know about this outstanding opportunity.”

Berman is no stranger to the Oxford library either. She worked there part-time as an adult services librarian from January 2005 to January 2006.